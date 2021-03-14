Trinamool Congress defers manifesto release again

The ruling Trinamool Congress has cancelled the release of its manifesto for the eight-phase assembly election in West Bengal beginning later this month, reports said on Sunday. The release has been postponed until the further announcement, news agency ANI reported. The Mamata Banerjee-led party did not give any reason for the postponement, which came before the state is set to vote in the first phase on March 27.

The manifesto is expected to have various social welfare measures to be implemented if Banerjee secures her third term. "Some of these promises will focus on the public distribution system and employment that the BJP is highlighting in its ongoing campaign," a TMC leader said on a condition of anonymity.

This is the second time the release has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to be released on March 11 but was delayed due to the hospitalisation of Banerjee after an alleged attack in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. Following this, she had to be admitted to the SSKM Hospital and was discharged on March 12.





Banerjee, who is in a wheelchair after sustaining severe injuries on her left foot and ankle, is expected to hold a roadshow in Kolkata this week. "Though the chief minister is unable to walk, she insists on addressing a rally in the districts either on Monday or Tuesday," the TMC leader also said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is expected to give its decision on Sunday on the report on the alleged attack on Banerjee. The report has been prepared by the West Bengal chief secretary and two special poll observers on the direction of the poll regulatory body.

Poll observers submitted their report to the Election Commission on Saturday, in which they claimed that the incident was an accident and the injuries were the result of "the suddenness" of that accident, news agency PTI reported. "There was no conspiracy behind the incident," observers said in the report, according to the news agency.

On March 10, Banerjee alleged that four to five men attacked while she was interacting with people at Birulia market area after filing her nomination from Nandigram. However, as per eyewitnesses' claims, Banerjee's car may have hit a pole jutting out of the road.

On Friday, a five-member team of TMC parliamentarians met officials of the election body in Delhi and alleged that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy. "The events/actions leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," read a letter by the TMC delegation.

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also met the Election Commission's officials and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged attack.

Elections to the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be held from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.





