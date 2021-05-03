Violence breaks out, BJP party office torched in Bengal

Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal on Sunday evening even as trends and results from the assembly election were pouring in.

Houses and vehicles of some Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set on fire. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also attacked.

TMC leaders, however, said they had nothing to do with any violence and urged people to maintain peace and follow Covid-19 protocols.

At Natabari, the car of BJP candidate Mihir Goswami was damaged. He won the election from Natabari in north Bengal defeating Rabindranath Ghosh, minister and senior TMC leader.

A BJP party office at Arambagh was set ablaze where the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes.

At Siuri, a BJP office was ransacked and the local party leader’s tractor was set ablaze.

In Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire.