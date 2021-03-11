Mithun Chakraborty gets 'Y' category security: Report

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, has been accorded Y category security by the Centre, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. Chakraborty is one of the 40 star campaigners from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) side.

Quoting senior officials, PTI reported that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commandos will accompany Chakraborty during campaigning as part of the security cover.

The 70-year-old actor joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

While joining BJP, Chakraborty said his dream came true by sharing a stage with PM Modi. "I always had a dream to work for the poor, downtrodden. Now, it is seen as being fulfilled," he said on Sunday.

Chakraborty, 70, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2014. He resigned from the position in 2016 citing health reasons after his name surfaced in the Saradha ponzi scam.

He sprang to stardom with his role as a tribal archer in Mrinal Sen's film 'Mrigayaa' in 1976 for which he won the National Film Award for the best actor.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state will witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

After winning three seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.