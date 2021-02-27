West Bengal election 2021: Schedule in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and others parts of north Bengal where BJP had jolted TMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had jolted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2019 by winning seven of the region’s eight Lok Sabha seats. The region has been a special focus area for the BJP this time too, when it is aiming to give a tough fight to Mamata Banerjee's party in Assembly elections beginning March 27.

The TMC too has been focussing on Darjeeling, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Malda. In January, both Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, who is the president of the youth wing of the party, toured these areas of West Bengal.

In 2019, the TMC’s tally in the Lok Sabha came down from 34 seats to 22. In terms of the 56 assembly segments in the eight Lok Sabha seats in north Bengal, the BJP was ahead of the TMC in 35.

The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats and BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah has announced that his party will oust the TMC government by winning more than 200.

Here are the polling dates north Bengal:

April 10: Mekhliganj, Mathabhanga, Coochbehar North, Shitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, Tufanganj, Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduar, Falakata and Madarihat.

April 17: Dhupguri, Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj, Dabgram-Phulbari, Mall, Nagarakata, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Karshiang, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri and Phansidewa.

April 22: Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hematabad, Kaliaganj, Raiganj and Itahar.

April 26: Kushmondi, Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan, Gangarampur and Harirampur.