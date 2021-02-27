IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal election: How Mamata Banerjee emerged as a giant killer in 2011
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: How Mamata Banerjee emerged as a giant killer in 2011

The Left Front - a coalition of communist parties - which kept its tight grip on West Bengal since 1977 was dethroned as Banerjee capitalised on the strong anti-incumbency wave blowing in the state in the aftermath of the Nandigram agitation.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:56 PM IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee created history in 2011 after she brought down the curtain on the 34-year uninterrupted rule of the Left Front in West Bengal. Banerjee's party won 185 Assembly seats in the election.

The Left Front - a coalition of communist parties - which kept its tight grip on West Bengal since 1977 was dethroned as Banerjee capitalised on the strong anti-incumbency wave blowing in the state in the aftermath of the Nandigram agitation. Banerjee and the TMC also benefited from the Left Front's failure in adapting to new political dynamics as the latter lost its touch with the ground level.

Also Read | 'Key battle for democracy’: Prashant Kishor tweets on Bengal polls

What was Nandigram agitation?

In 2007, the state government forcibly acquired farmland at Nandigram, a rural area in the East Midnapore district for a special economic zone (SEZ) project. Under this, the then Buddhadeb Bhattacharya government was planning to build a chemical hub. The move sparked major protests as locals pushed back against the government which led to violent clashes between the agitators and the police. Several people were killed while many others injured in the course of the protests.

Also Read | West Bengal assembly polls in 8 phases: Election officials explain

In the aftermath of the violence, protests erupted in the state and turned the Left sympathisers to its major critics.

Mamata's support to the protests

Nandigram and the farmers' agitation in Singur over setting up of Tata Motors' factory became the two epicentres of TMC's anti-land-acquisition movements in West Bengal. Both helped Banerjee emerge as the pro-farmer political figure. Banerjee also launched a slogan Ma Mati Manush (Mother, Motherland and People) as she campaigned against the issue.

This year as well Banerjee has gone back to her image of a pro-farmer leader amidst the farmers' agitation in the national capital.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021

Related Stories

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (PTI File Photo)
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Key battle for democracy’: Prashant Kishor tweets on Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 PM IST
In his first tweet since December 21 last year, Prashant Kishor also echoed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in saying that ‘Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter.’ Kishor is working with Banerjee and her TMC for the upcoming assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
After Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooty during roadshow in Bengal
news

After Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooty during roadshow in Bengal

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:39 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
west bengal assembly election

'Didi is agitated because...': Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes jab at Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:58 PM IST
"Assembly poll bugle has been sounded in West Bengal. A BJP wave is prevailing there. Mamata 'didi' is frightened and furious too," the MP chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: How Mamata Banerjee emerged as a giant killer in 2011

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The Left Front - a coalition of communist parties - which kept its tight grip on West Bengal since 1977 was dethroned as Banerjee capitalised on the strong anti-incumbency wave blowing in the state in the aftermath of the Nandigram agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shopkeeper displays campaigning material of political parties for sale for West Bengal assembly elections 2021, in Kolkata on Friday.(AFP Photo)
A shopkeeper displays campaigning material of political parties for sale for West Bengal assembly elections 2021, in Kolkata on Friday.(AFP Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Schedule in north Bengal where BJP had jolted TMC in 2019

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats and BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah has announced that his party will oust the TMC government by winning more than 200.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling in West Bengal will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. (PTI Photo)
Polling in West Bengal will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly polls in 8 phases: Election officials explain

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:54 AM IST
The 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress is looking to retain power amid a strong challenge from the BJP, will go to the polls in eight phases and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee also attacked the Election Commission, saying the EC scheduled the poll dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.(PTI)
Banerjee also attacked the Election Commission, saying the EC scheduled the poll dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC, BJP trade barbs over 8-phase elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:51 AM IST
“If elections can be held in Bihar and Assam in three phases, then why are they being held in eight phases here? Who will be benefitted? The ECI should be more rational,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The schedule was announced in the backdrop assertions by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the political battle between her TMC and the BJP was a personal battle as well.(HT_PRINT)
The schedule was announced in the backdrop assertions by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the political battle between her TMC and the BJP was a personal battle as well.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

TMC tries to hold fort as BJP aims to gain ground

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:47 AM IST
On Friday, the Election Commission announced dates for the assembly elections in West Bengal, where the BJP is determined to win power. Polls in the state will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CPI has called upon the masses to join it to ‘save India for livelihood, equality and justice for all’(AFP)
The CPI has called upon the masses to join it to ‘save India for livelihood, equality and justice for all’(AFP)
west bengal assembly election

Left parties ask EC to explain eight-phase poll in West Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27, with West Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29, while counting of votes for the four states and one union territory will be done on May 2, the Election Commission said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE** Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000202A)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE** Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000202A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

In poll-bound Bengal, CM Mamata showers last minute sops in bid to woo voters

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • The ECI around 4:30 pm on Friday announced the poll dates for four states, including West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. With the announcement of the polls the MCC came into force barring any new announcements by the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Mamata said that the eight-phase election in Bengal raises many questions as other states are voting on a single day. She was addressing a press conference at her residence in Kalighat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)
india news

Watch| 'Dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh speaks in Bengali amid cheers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The defence minister spoke in Bengali to connect with the people and said no 'dadagiri' (hooliganism) will be allowed in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu rush to announce last-minute sops

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • The model code of conduct, which comes into effect immediately after poll dates are announced by the Election Commission, prohibits governments from making any welfare announcements
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (HT archive)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (HT archive)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections begin on March 27; state stares at bi-polar contest

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The BJP has also pulled out all the stops with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Bengal three times in 30 days, followed by Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and more than 30 Union ministers and senior leaders from other states who Banerjee calls “outsiders”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress and the Left, who will be fighting the elections together, are in the process of finalising the seats ahead of the high stake contest.
The Congress and the Left, who will be fighting the elections together, are in the process of finalising the seats ahead of the high stake contest.
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Poll Dates 2021 | State to see 8-phased polls from March 27: ECI

Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:34 PM IST
The eastern state is all set to see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing power in the state with a majority of over 200 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
west bengal assembly election

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
"I am a Bhumiputra of this soil. I am not an outsider like you. The voters of Bengal will reject you," he said apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda who held public meetings recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac