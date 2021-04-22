West Bengal election: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all citizens eligible to vote in the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly election to exercise their franchise. "The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

Polling began in 43 constituencies in four districts at 7am. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women, will be deciding the fate of 306 candidates, including 27 women, who are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections.

In view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed officials to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by voters. Everyone is mandated to maintain social distancing and wear masks at the polling booths.

As many as 14,480 polling stations have been set up for the smooth conduct of the sixth phase.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting to win the state for the first time, the Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee is hoping to retain the chair for her third consecutive term. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha.

Voting in phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 took place on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, and 17, respectively. The seventh and eighth phases of the election are scheduled for April 26 and 29 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.