West Bengal: Mamata equates BJP with CPI-M, says both parties use same tactics

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing the same things which were done by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) years ago.

Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata said: "CPI(M) is responsible for this (BJP's entry in Bengal). The loss of CPI(M) has brought BJP to the fore. BJP is doing the same things the CPI(M) used to do."

Attacking the BJP on lifting Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity payments, Mamata said that it had promised to make 10,000 teachers permanent before the elections, yet kicked them out after polls.

She also referred to BJP as a 'party of liars, thieves and dacoits'.

"We do not spew lies like Prime Minister Modi. We introduced Rupashree, to provide ₹25,000 to a poor girl's family, We have provided free cycles. We have provided ₹10,000 to class XII students. We will provide ₹10,000 more if our government remains," she said.

"From May, guardians and women of every family would receive ₹500, and ₹1,000 for scheduled castes and tribes. Widows will receive ₹1,000. Class XII students will receive ₹10,000 for smartphones. and also credit cards with a limit of up to ₹10 lakh will be provided for them," she said further on.

Speaking on the alleged attack on her earlier this month, the chief minister said: "A lot of people asked me how are you doing this on one leg, this was due to my willpower. Doctors advised me to remain in the hospital for 15 days. I said that I had a belief in Maa, and I will accomplish this on one leg."

Mamata also alleged that she was attacked with an iron rod, causing her to get 46 stitches on her head.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. with both sides holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.