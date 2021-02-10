‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned people that bringing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power would ‘encourage’ riots in the state, vowing that till the time she’s alive, she won’t allow the BJP in the state.
“Bringing the BJP to power means encouraging riots. If you want riots, then cast your vote for the BJP. You can’t defeat Mamata as she isn’t alone, she has the support of the people. Till the time I’m alive, I won’t allow the BJP here,” Banerjee said at a public rally in Malda, as per news agency ANI.
On Tuesday, at a rally in Burdwan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and the two-term chief minister had accused the BJP of turning India into a "crematorium", urging people to show the door to the saffron party. She had also called herself a "Royal Bengal Tiger".
Also Read | Won't allow BJP to turn Bengal into crematorium, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal, where assembly elections are likely to take place in April-May, has emerged as a focal point for the BJP, which is yet to form a government in the eastern state. Though the party has an incumbent government in the neighbouring state of Assam, which, too, is likely to vote in April-May, all its attention is on Bengal, with several heavyweights like Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda campaigning in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has visited Bengal in recent days.
Meanwhile, Banerjee’s ruling TMC, which has been in power here since 2011, has been hit by defections, with several big names, including Suvendu Adhikari, moving to the BJP, which has launched several ‘rath yatras’ in the state.
Earlier on Wednesday, Nadda addressed a rally in Kharagpur, calling Banerjee a ‘dictator,’ adding that development in the poll-bound state is possible only when Banerjee leaves and lotus (BJP’s symbol) ‘blooms in West Bengal.’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Bengal rally, JP Nadda says ‘development possible only when Mamata leaves’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't allow BJP to turn Bengal into crematorium, says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee insults Bengal’s culture: J P Nadda; BJP launches two rathyatras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata says she is like Royal Bengal Tiger, cannot be intimidated by BJP
- "There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger," Mamata Banerjee said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Farmers will be left with nothing’: Mamata Banerjee
- “They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them” Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at Kalna in the West Bardhaman district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda's mic falters in Bengal, he says 'stage can change but intentions won't'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly elections: BJP Parivartan Yatra re-routed for CM rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI booth app may be introduced in West Bengal assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Shah, Nadda to launch three rath yatras over next 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal assembly elections: BJP begins meetings with targeted groups in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains
- Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP changes rath yatra route after cops halt them from entering sensitive areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know
- The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox