IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / ‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally

Speaking at a public rally in Malda, the TMC chief warned that bringing the BJP to power would ‘encourage’ riots in the state.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:00 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned people that bringing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power would ‘encourage’ riots in the state, vowing that till the time she’s alive, she won’t allow the BJP in the state.

“Bringing the BJP to power means encouraging riots. If you want riots, then cast your vote for the BJP. You can’t defeat Mamata as she isn’t alone, she has the support of the people. Till the time I’m alive, I won’t allow the BJP here,” Banerjee said at a public rally in Malda, as per news agency ANI.


On Tuesday, at a rally in Burdwan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and the two-term chief minister had accused the BJP of turning India into a "crematorium", urging people to show the door to the saffron party. She had also called herself a "Royal Bengal Tiger".

Also Read | Won't allow BJP to turn Bengal into crematorium, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal, where assembly elections are likely to take place in April-May, has emerged as a focal point for the BJP, which is yet to form a government in the eastern state. Though the party has an incumbent government in the neighbouring state of Assam, which, too, is likely to vote in April-May, all its attention is on Bengal, with several heavyweights like Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda campaigning in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has visited Bengal in recent days.

Meanwhile, Banerjee’s ruling TMC, which has been in power here since 2011, has been hit by defections, with several big names, including Suvendu Adhikari, moving to the BJP, which has launched several ‘rath yatras’ in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nadda addressed a rally in Kharagpur, calling Banerjee a ‘dictator,’ adding that development in the poll-bound state is possible only when Banerjee leaves and lotus (BJP’s symbol) ‘blooms in West Bengal.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Speaking at a public rally in Malda, the TMC chief warned that bringing the BJP to power would ‘encourage’ riots in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

At Bengal rally, JP Nadda says ‘development possible only when Mamata leaves’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST
With the Bengal assembly elections nearing, the BJP has launched three rathyatras since February 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Berhampore in Murshidabad district, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000210A)(PTI)
Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Berhampore in Murshidabad district, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000210A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Won't allow BJP to turn Bengal into crematorium, says Mamata Banerjee

ANI, Burdwan (west Bengal)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Comparing TMC to an ailing mother, Banerjee said the ex-Trinamool leaders who have joined the BJP were bad children who left their mother when she needed them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee insults Bengal’s culture: J P Nadda; BJP launches two rathyatras

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:42 AM IST
“The culture once nurtured by icons such as Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee can be revived only after you (Banerjee) are ousted,” Nadda said at a rally at Lalgarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raking up the outsider issue, the TMC supremo claimed that the BJP is a party of Gujarat and Delhi, which is bringing in National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Raking up the outsider issue, the TMC supremo claimed that the BJP is a party of Gujarat and Delhi, which is bringing in National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata says she is like Royal Bengal Tiger, cannot be intimidated by BJP

PTI, Baharampur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • "There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger," Mamata Banerjee said
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE, TUESDAY, FEB. 9, 2021** Burdwan: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Kalna, in Burdwan district, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000153B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE, TUESDAY, FEB. 9, 2021** Burdwan: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Kalna, in Burdwan district, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000153B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Farmers will be left with nothing’: Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • “They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them” Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at Kalna in the West Bardhaman district
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a rally in Birbhum, in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a rally in Birbhum, in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Nadda's mic falters in Bengal, he says 'stage can change but intentions won't'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Nadda also flagged off the second phase of the Parivartan Yatra (journey for change) - the rechristened form of the party's rath yatra - from Tarapith.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda during his road show ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Malda district of West Bengal on February 6. (File photo)
BJP national president JP Nadda during his road show ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Malda district of West Bengal on February 6. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly elections: BJP Parivartan Yatra re-routed for CM rally

By Sreyasi Pal
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress chief on Tuesday started her tour of Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur and East Burdwan, districts with the highest Muslim population in the eastern state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center in Ahmadabad, India,(AP)
Polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center in Ahmadabad, India,(AP)
west bengal assembly election

ECI booth app may be introduced in West Bengal assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The app will help reduce errors that occur due to incorrect entries as well as help in the reconciliation of the figures from the electronic voting machines (EVM) to the turnout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: Shah, Nadda to launch three rath yatras over next 3 days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:59 AM IST
The BJP has planned to organise five mega rath yatras to bolster its poll campaign ahead of the crucial assembly elections due this year in West Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
A view of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal assembly elections: BJP begins meetings with targeted groups in state

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Some of these meetings are being held by former TMC leaders, who have joined the BJP, such as Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari and is considered to wield considerable “clout” among several unions
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC-led govt of not implementing schemes launched by Central govt. (PTI File)
BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC-led govt of not implementing schemes launched by Central govt. (PTI File)
india news

BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
District BJP leader Gourishankar Ghosh, however, claimed that the party had intimated the administration about the route being taken for the yatra well in advance, and no objection was raised back then.(PTI File/For Representative Purpose Only)
District BJP leader Gourishankar Ghosh, however, claimed that the party had intimated the administration about the route being taken for the yatra well in advance, and no objection was raised back then.(PTI File/For Representative Purpose Only)
west bengal assembly election

BJP changes rath yatra route after cops halt them from entering sensitive areas

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:18 PM IST
According to the senior officer, the rath, which was on its way to Bahrampur, was "told to avoid a particular route, which has a few sensitive pockets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The TMC chief is at loggerheads with the BJP that is eyeing the eastern state in the upcoming Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP