Ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal, chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the people of the state to show the door to Bharatiya Janta party and said that the BJP has turned the country into a crematorium but TMC won't allow the same to happen in Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting at Burdwan, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also attacked the ex-party members who rebelled and joined BJP recently and said with them 'evil has left' the party.

"Some notorious cows ' are trying to hide their wrongdoings... It is good that they have gone, evil has left. I think those who did not think well for TMC while being in TMC, there is no need for them to remain in the party," she said referring to the ex-party leaders who rebelled and joined BJP.

Comparing TMC to an ailing mother, Banerjee said the ex-Trinamool leaders who have joined the BJP were bad children who left their mother when she needed them. "A mother will feed her children, she nourishes them, and when the mother falls sick or when she needs anything, these children will betray her and flee. These children are bad children, they cannot be good children," she said.

She asked the people to show the door to BJP, and said, "Bidai dao, bidai dao, BJP ke bidai dao... They have turned India into a crematorium. They want to turn Bengal into the same. We will not allow this. In the coming days, 'Maa, Mati, Manush' will emerge victoriously."

Later in another public meeting in Murshidabad, the Chief Minister compared herself to the Bengal tiger, and said, "I am not weak, I am a strong person. I will keep my head held high as long as I live. I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger till the time I live."

In a public meeting in Purba Bardhaman's Kalna, Banerjee attacked BJP on the matter of farmers and said, "They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them."

"When (BJP) they come to take your crops, say you (farmers) will not give them. Say you will reap the crops and eat food prepared from them too," the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee claimed that in West Bengal TMC government gave cheques to farmers and procured grains from them, adding that they will continue to buy grains.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year.