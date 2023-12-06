close_game
Abhishek Bachchan wishes niece Navya Nanda on her birthday

ANI |
Dec 06, 2023 03:52 PM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his niece Navya Nanda.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his niece Navya Nanda.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a picture from Navya's childhood days which he captioned, "This little Munchkin has become a lady. Happy birthday, Navya! #MamusFavourite @navyananda."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0gXXaKrfYs/

Navya is the daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan, and Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited.

Nikhil is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda.

Nikhil and Shweta share two kids Navya and Agastya Nanda.

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

Talking about Abhishek's work front, he was recently seen in the sports drama film 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

Helmed by R Balki, the film received decent response from the audience. (ANI)

