Home / Entertainment / Amul pays tribute to ‘mother of dance choreography’ Saroj Khan, see pic

Amul pays tribute to ‘mother of dance choreography’ Saroj Khan, see pic

Amul pays tribute to Saroj Khan with a picture and post for the “mother of dance choreography”. Check it out here.

entertainment Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Saroj Khan died on Friday.
Saroj Khan died on Friday.
         

In its latest creative, dairy brand Amul has paid tribute to late choreographer Saroj Khan who died Friday following a cardiac arrest. The image shows Saroj teaching a few moves to the Amul girl, as a few crew members watch them stand in the background.

The text on the image reads, “From ABC to Ek Do teen of dance Saroj Khan (1948-2020).” The official Amul account weeted the image and wrote, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the ‘Mother of Dance/Choreography in India.”

 

Saroj died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. Her last rites of were performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai.

Also read: Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen, new pet Juniper: ‘Girl duo just became a girl trio’

Saroj’s daughter Sukaina had said in an interview that Saroj complained of breathlessness on June 20, and the family was concerned that she might have contracted Covid-19. She tested negative. “But then, suddenly two to three days ago, she suddenly had a huge spike in her diabetes, which went up to 600-650 on the scale. Last night, we were called when she was sleeping and at 1.52 am today, she had a cardiac arrest. We tried reviving her till 2 o’clock but she didn’t respond,” she said.

Accused of chasing I-Day launch glory, ICMR defends fast tracking Covaxin
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’
LIVE: Rs 50 fine in Bihar for not wearing mask at offices, public places
Asked about missing face mask, BJP leader and son thrash UP cops; arrested
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Kanpur encounter: District administration demolishes accused Vikas Dubey’s house
