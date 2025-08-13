Anaswara Rajan’s popular movies to binge-watch before Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan was able to make a mark with her very first film Udaharanam Sujatha. The young actress then went on to do remarkable roles in several popular Malayalam films, including with the likes of superstar Mohanlal in Neru. She recently starred in Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, which will soon make its OTT debut on Manorama Max on August 14. Before that, let’s check out Anaswara Rajan’s popular Malayalam movies that are available to stream on OTTplay Premium right now. Anaswara Rajan in Udaharanam Sujatha, Neru

Anaswara Rajan’s movies to watch now

Udaharanam Sujatha

Anaswara played the teenager Athira Krishna in her debut movie, which starred noted Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in the lead role. A remake of Swara Bhasker’s Nil Battey Sannata, the film narrates the tale of a single woman who is forced to return to school after her daughter refuses to take studies seriously, declaring that she would be a housemaid just like her mother. Anaswara’s performance was noted, at times, even matching that of Manju Warrier.

Super Sharanya

Anaswara played the titular role of Sharanya, a timid girl from a small town who joins an engineering college. The film shows her bonding with her hostel mates, navigating campus life, trying to avoid problematic seniors and experiencing first love. Noted for its fun narrative, the film also stars actress Mamitha Baiju who shot to fame with Premalu.

This courtroom drama film saw Anaswara taking on a more serious character and impressed audiences with her nuanced performance as a blind sculptor who is assaulted. Iconic Malayalam actor Mohanlal appears in the role of an advocate, who battles for her justice in court. An emotional courtroom drama, Neru deserves to be watched online.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Unlike the tense Neru, this Malayalam film shows the chaotic comedy that revolves around the wedding of Anjali (Anaswara Rajan). Prithviraj Sukumaran plays her elder brother Anandan who is initially close to her fiance Vinu only to oppose the wedding later on. Some stellar performances by the lead cast, fun banter between the characters and peppy music make Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil a joy ride that you would not want to miss.

Rekhachithram

Rekhachithram is truly one of the standout Malayalam films this year. A dying man’s confession sparks an investigation into a murder that happened decades ago. Actor Asif Ali plays cop Vivek who traces the victim to a film location in 1985. Anaswara played Rekha, a junior artiste on the film sets, and the film portrays what happened to her. Though a crime/mystery thriller, Rekhachithram won much love for beautifully depicting a bygone era on screen.