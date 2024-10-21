Angelina Jolie steps out with rapper 'boyfriend' Akala, twinning at the London Film Festival

Angelina Jolie made quite an impression at the London Film Festival on Friday, stepping out in style for the premiere of her new movie, Maria. Joining her on the red carpet was a very familiar face. Angelina Jolie steps out with rapper Akala at the London Film Festival(X)

British rapper Akala caught the Red Carpet's attention. The two were spotted twinning during the event, adding fuel to the fire. This comes just a month after Akala debuted on Jolie’s Instagram, seemingly hinting at their budding romance.

Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala pose on red carpet

The Maleficent actress stole the spotlight at the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Friday. Despite being embroiled in a legal dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt, she channeled ‘boss lady’ confidence in a black blazer over a plunging waistcoat, complemented by tailored trousers and heeled boots. With her hair down, minimal makeup, and a pair of gold earrings, Jolie's look was both polished and refined.

Also read: Trump serves an Indian couple at McDonald's, and internet is ‘dying’ over their interaction: Watch

Akala on the other hand sported a smart casual look with a turtleneck under a black coat, dark denims, and stylish sneakers. Although both were present at the event, the pair kept things low-key, opting not to pose together on the red carpet, but their twinning strategy definitely caught a lot of attention.

Who is rapper Akala?

Kingslee James McLean Daley, better known as Akala, is a British rapper, journalist, author, and activist hailing from Kentish Town. He is the younger sibling of the renowned singer and rapper Ms. Dynamite. Akala has been an outspoken advocate for social and humanitarian causes, particularly focusing on issues of racial discrimination.

His 2018 book, Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire, mixes personal stories with a deep dive into race and class issues. He started out as a rapper, but then got into politics and writing. At 40, Akala has been rumored to be dating Angelina Jolie, who's still dealing with a tough fight with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French vineyard and claims of domestic violence.

Also read: CNN reporter chokes on laughter covering Trump's X-rated Arnold Palmer remark live: Watch

Is Angelina Jolie dating rapper Akala?

While Akala isn’t the only person linked to Angelina Jolie romantically at the moment (Broadway composer Justin Levine is another prominent name) he has certainly garnered enough attention to spark rumours after being repeatedly spotted with the actress on multiple occasions.

In May 2023, Akala joined Jolie and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica. At the time, In Touch magazine reported that the two had been dating for over a year but Jolie recently quashed any possibility of dating after claiming, "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now,” to ET. The alleged couple was also spotted enjoying dinner together in Milan six months later.

However, TMZ later clarified that Jolie and Akala are simply good friends. Akala is reportedly in a relationship with Chanelle Newman. The initial rumors surrounding Akala and Jolie began during the Venice Film Festival.