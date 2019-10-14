Aishwarya Rai transforms into black magic woman as she attends Maleficent trailer launch, see pics

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the trailer launch of Disney’s upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday. The actor is voicing the lead character in the film’s Hindi version, originally played by Angelina Jolie.

Talking about the experience, Aishwarya said, "When you're the actor, you work with the director on sets and know where and how you want to play a character. When you go to do dubbing, you decide the way you want to essay a particular scene because you had enacted it. But this time I was going to do voice-over for a role enacted by another actor and then we were changing the language... It was a collaborative effort on arriving at how to say those lines."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the trailer launch of Disney's Maleficent. ( PTI )

The 45-year-old actor said Jolie has played the title character in a slightly theatrical manner. "There is a theatrical manner in which she says her lines, because of her physicality, the way she's created the character, that makes her speak in a certain way. First day, we did it like a match, almost the way she had done it and then we revisited some scenes to tweak and change it. So the entire exercise was very interesting and new... It's a classic story and has classic emotions which are addressed in the drama of it,” Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has voiced Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent in the eponymous film. ( PTI )

French makeup artist and hairstylist Florian Hurel worked on Aishwarya’s look for the trailer. Sharing images of Aishwarya, he posted on Instagram, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb lend her voice as the Maleficent. And I tried to lend my hair skill for it.”

“Worked a revisited double French roll for the promo of The Maleficent by Disney @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . @mickeycontractor @falgunipeacock,” he captioned another image of the Bollywood star. Hurel has earlier worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Sky Is Pink and Deepika Padukone for her recent magazine shoot.

Talking about Aishwarya’s involvement in the film, Bikram Duggal of Disney India had said in a statement, “Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent’s role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya’s persona which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend.

Maleficent is set to release on October 18.

