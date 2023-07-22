Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4: Exact Release Date, Time and where to watch

Mushoku Tense: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has been rated as one of the must-watch series of the Summer 2023 anime season. This story is about a man who doesn't have a job and feels very sad and hopeless. He dies after living a tragic life, but then he's born again in a magical world and remembers everything from his old life. For those who haven't encountered the series before then this official synopsis of Mushoku Tense might help you understand the plot, according to official Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 4 will premiere on July 24. Find the release times for all time zones, and the streaming guide here!

‘The main story of Mushoku Tensei focuses on a 34-year-old man who was killed by a truck and then reincarnated as a baby named Rudeus Greyrat who lives in a world filled with swords and magic. He is a baby who grows into a teenager who is proficient in magic and becomes a powerful heir to magic in his family. But because of a magical disaster that happened, everything went wrong, Rudeus was separated from his family and he was only with a girl named Eris Boreas.’

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date And Time

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4 will be premier on Monday, July 24 at 12:30 AM JST. Here’s the exact release time of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4 in your time zone.

Date Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 4 Exact Release Time JST ET CT GMT PT IST July 24, 2023 12:30 AM 11:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 PM 8:30 AM 9:00 PM

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 4 ?

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 2 is available for streaming to international viewers on platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, FUNimation, and the MuseAsia YouTube Channel. For fans in Southeast and East Asia, the anime can be enjoyed on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

What Happened in Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3?

Mushoku Tensei begins with Rudy being born in a new world. As he grows up, he becomes skilled in magic. The story started as a light novel in 2012 and has enough content for more anime seasons beyond the current episodes. With the Isekai genre becoming popular in anime, a third series season is possible.

Here's the official description for the third episode of the second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. "After the incident in which Rudeus saved Sarah's life, the way she interacted with her changed, and the distance between the two became closer. Sara asks Rudeus to buy a new dagger, so Rudeus goes on a date. The two of them have fun shopping and talking at the bar, and the atmosphere is heightened. Even though Eris crosses her mind, Rudeus makes up his mind after hearing Sarah's attitude towards him..."

