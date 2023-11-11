Attack on Titan Finale lives on as LC Studio unveils Mikasa x Levi statue

As the dust settles on Attack on Titan's gripping finale, fans are treated to an exciting development from LC Studio – a stunning new statue immortalizing the unforgettable partnership of Mikasa and Levi. The anime's last instalment saw the Scout Regiment combating their once-friend, Eren Jaeger, whose possession of the Founding Titan unleashed The Rumbling, threatening global devastation. In this tumultuous battle, Mikasa and Levi emerged as the unsung heroes, lacking Titan's powers but proving to be Paradis's strongest defenders. LC Studio unveils stunning Mikasa and Levi statue from Attack on Titan Finale.(MAPPA)

The duo's significance extends beyond combat prowess; their shared Ackerman lineage binds them in a unique way. The Ackerman family's mysterious "imprinting" phenomenon compels its members to protect a chosen individual in the future. Captain Levi, for instance, imprinted on Erwin, a bond tragically severed during the third season's Beast Titan assault. Meanwhile, Mikasa's deep-rooted connection with Eren, her childhood companion, added a poignant layer as she fought against him to safeguard a world that shunned their kind.

Mikasa x Levi: Reliving the finale

LC Studio's latest creation is a breathtaking statue that revisits one of the final moments of Attack on Titan. Skillfully crafted, it captures the pivotal scene where Levi aids Mikasa in reaching Eren, whose head is encased in a colossal Titan. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Mikasa, guided by Levi's assistance, is compelled to end Eren's life to save the world. The statue, available for pre-order here, promises to be a must-have for fans eager to preserve this iconic moment.

While the post-credit scene hints at a potential sequel, series creator Hajime Isayama remains firm about not returning to the familiar world. However, there's good news for enthusiasts – Isayama is already at work on a fresh narrative set in the Attack on Titan universe. Scheduled for a 2024 release, this new story will be featured in the upcoming art book titled "Attack on Titan: Fly," promising to captivate fans once again with its immersive storytelling and intricate world-building.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON