Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The next exciting episode of Bleach TYBW part 2, episode 6, will air on Saturday, August 12, at 11:00 pm JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated channels. Fans worldwide can also watch the new episode on platforms like Hulu, Disney+, Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, and Netflix. Rukia Kuchiki as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

In the last episode of Bleach TYBW, there was a lot of action as Kensei Muguruma and Rose used their special powers called Bankai to battle Mask de Masculine. But they had a tough time because Mask de Masculine was very strong, especially with the help of his partner, James.

Renji Abarai showed up in the fight and used his awesome new Bankai, Soo Zabimaru. He smashed Mask de Masculine with his super strong last move, Zegga Teppo, and totally wiped him out.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 6 title (Image via Pierrot)

When will be Released Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6?

The next episode of Bleach TYBW part 2, titled "The White Haze," is expected to come out as usual on Saturday, August 12, at 11:00 pm JST. You can watch it on Tokyo TV and its related channels in Japan. Depending on your location and time zone, here's how you can catch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6:

Date Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 6 Release Scheduled JST PT CT ET IST August, 12 11:00 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 9:00 PM

Where to Watch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6?

If you're in the United States, you can watch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 on Hulu. If you're in countries like New Zealand, Canada, Australia and a few others, you'll be able to stream it on Disney+. And if you're in places like Malaysia, Hong Kong, and India, Netflix is the place to catch the new episode.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6

In the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW part 2, named "The White Haze," you can expect to see chapters 566 to 570 of the story being brought to life. The main focus of this episode will be on Rukia Kuchiki and As Nodt. Rukia will have a big battle with As Nodt and will push herself to become an even stronger Soul Reaper.

This episode will showcase Rukia's amazing progress after her training at the Royal Palace. And that's not all – fans will also get to see As Nodt's Vollstandig form. All in all, this next episode is shaping up to be one of the season's highlights for Bleach TYBW fans. The story and the animation are expected to be really impressive.

