Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The sequel of Blue Lock anime announced the release date of when the next episode will be out. In the previous episode, Yoichi was working hard to figure out how he could increase the reproducibility of thinking with reflexes. The episode also showed the match between Team A and Team C which put Reo Mikage on the same field as Seishiro Nagi for the first time since the First Selection. The episode featured Yukimiya Kenyu's weapon. Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 release date and time

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on Saturday, November 2 at 11:30 pm (JST). Since the episode will be simulcasted, it will be available to all the fans on the same day. However, the exact time of the episode may differ due to various time zones followed across the globe. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday November 2 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday November 2 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday November 2 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday November 2 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Saturday November 2 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday November 2 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday November 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Sunday November 3

Where to watch Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5?

The latest episode of the anime will premiere on IM Animation which is the new programming block of TV Asahi. This will be followed by the anime airing on local networks such as Animax and AT-X and more. For international fans, the episode will be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more.

What to expect from Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5?

The next episode will begin with Ego Jinpachi revealing the initial eleven players for the Blue Lock Eleven. With this, the participants will get to know who passed or failed the Third Selection Tryouts and has fairly secured a position to represent the Blue Lock project.

Moreover, it will also reveal the player from Blue Lock who piqued Sae Itoshi's interest to play with them. Depending upon the player chosen, the battle could turn in the Japan U-20 team's favour.