Dan Da Dan Episode 5: Release date, preview, where to watch and more

Momo and Okarun indeed kicked Turbo Granny's butt in the fourth episode of Science SARU's latest anime production. On that note, the episode's final moments witnessed some heartfelt developments in the dual protagonists' dynamic, heading towards a wholesome friendship (and possibly more?). Despite the wacky fight, one can't turn away from, Okarun's on-and-off possessed self's fight against Turbo Granny ended with Momo's grandmother imparting some lessons through the ghoulish character's presence. Dan Da Dan Episode 5 will be out on Thursday/Friday, October 31/November 1, depending on your location. (Science SARU)

Dan Da Dan Episode 4, "Kicking Turbo Granny's Ass," went to great lengths in visually expanding the shounen territory with unmissable fight scenes.

Muse Asia has released the official preview of Dan Da Dan Episode 5. The already-existing leading trio of Okarun, Momo, and her grandmother will revisit their last fight and, through their profound takeaways, learn more about the paranormal world of ghosts. The fifth entry to the season will also introduce two new characters to the audience: a strange cat and the pink-haired Aira.

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode, “Like, Where Are Your Balls," will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s next release schedule.

Dan Da Dan Episode 5 release date and time

Crunchyroll confirmed the broadcast and information about the Japanese title ahead of Episode 5’s release date. From October 3 onwards, weekly episodes will be released at 9 am PT.

Episodes following in line are expected to follow the same time schedule.

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, October 31, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, October 31, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 31, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, October 31, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 31, at 9:30 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, November 1, at 2 am

Watch the Dan Da Dan Episode 5 preview:

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot. Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll and Netflix for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com