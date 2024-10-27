Menu Explore
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 27, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4.

Action-packed anime Dragon Ball DAIMA is back all set to move forward with Goku's story as it dropped the release date for the next episode in the animation series. In the previous episode, the audience saw Goku, Glorio and the Supreme Kai more towards the Third Demon Realm which also served as a window to the mechanics of this world to the audience. Fans got to see how the world works and te different challenges that they will have to face,

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 release date and time

Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 4 will be released at 11:40 pm (JST) on Friday, November 1. The episode will be available in every region except Australia on the same day as it will be simulcasted. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time and catch the episode in time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time7:40 amFridayNovember 1, 2024
Central Time9:40 amFridayNovember 1, 2024
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayNovember 1, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time2:40 pmFridayNovember 1, 2024
Central European Time4:40 pmFridayNovember 1, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:10 pmFridayNovember 1, 2024
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayNovember 1, 2024
Australia Central Time1:40 amSaturdayNovember 2, 2024

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4?

The episode will likely continue with Goku and the party to continue their adventure in the Third World Realm. Since they have lost their ship, they will first for either a way to get it back or for a new vehicle to travel across the land. This search will possibly result in the emergence of an array of new enemies and allies.

