Classroom of the Elite Season 3 - Release date and time, where to watch and all you need to know

As the clock ticks down to the premiere, Classroom of the Elite enthusiasts are gearing up for a thrilling ride in the highly anticipated Season 3. This Japanese anime, adapted from Shogo Kinugasa's light novel series, promises a riveting continuation of the intricate student struggles at Kōdo Ikusei Senior High School. Here’s what to expect from the Classroom of the Elite Season 3 and where to catch the action. Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is releases in January 2024, promising fans more suspense and excitement!

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 release date and time

Set your alarms for January 3, 2024, as Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is set to debut on the AT-X channel at 10:30 p.m. JST (8:30 a.m. EDT). The excitement continues with subsequent broadcasts on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. Crunchyroll will simulcast the season in real-time for global audiences.

What Happened in Classroom of the Elite Season 2

Season 2 left us on the edge with Kiyotaka Ayanokōji and his peers overcoming conflicts in Class D, witnessing confessions, and raising questions about alliances and motives. The finale hinted at deeper complexities in Kiyotaka's relationships, leaving fans eager for Season 3's revelations.

What to Expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3

The stakes soar higher as Season 3 unfolds a "mixed training camp." Students face a daunting challenge, collaborating across classes to avoid expulsion. The narrative promises to delve into intricate character dynamics, with a spotlight on Kiyotaka's journey and the intense rivalry between classes.

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Catch the action on Crunchyroll, where Classroom of the Elite Season 1 and Season 2 are available. For those on the edge of their seats, Apple TV+ offers the series as well. As Season 3 premieres, Crunchyroll ensures global accessibility with simulcasts, bringing the episodes to screens across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 not only marks a triumphant return for fans but also promises an intensified narrative, intricate character arcs, and breathtaking animation. With a stellar cast, experienced directors, and the creative prowess of Lerche, this season aims to surpass expectations. Brace yourselves for the rollercoaster ride through the corridors of Kōdo Ikusei Senior High School – the secrets are about to unfold!