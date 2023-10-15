Death Play Part 2 Episode 2 - Release date, time and what to expect

Anime enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 Episode 2, following the riveting comeback the series made with Episode 1. The first cour of the anime, adapted from Ryohgo Narita's manga, left fans on the edge of their seats as the Corpse God embarked on a thrilling journey in the human world, inhabiting the body of Polka. After a riveting comeback, fans await the release of Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 Episode 2.(Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 Episode 2 release date and time:

The upcoming episode, slated to air next Tuesday, October 17, at 12 AM JST, promises to delve deeper into the superpowered population threat. "Dead Mount Death Play episode 14 will focus on moving the story forward with the superpowered population threat," shared a representative from Geek Toys, the studio behind the adaptation. "The Corpse God's adventures have truly paid dividends so far, and viewers can expect an exciting continuation of the saga."

For fans eagerly awaiting the episode's release, here are the global release times in different time zones:

CST: 10:00 AM

PST: 8:00 AM

EST: 11:00 AM

Where to watch Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 Episode 2?

Viewers residing in Japan can catch the series on networks like HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, the premier anime streaming platform outside Japan.

What happened in Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 Episode 1?

A brief recap of Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 Episode 1 reveals that Polka found himself entangled in supernatural affairs, facing doubts from his social circle about his true identity. The episode set the stage for the introduction of Kochou, a journalist aiming to uncover Polka's secrets, adding a layer of mystery to the plot.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 Episode 2?

In the upcoming episode, viewers can anticipate a deeper exploration of Polka's predicaments and the comedic yet significant role played by Kochou. Additionally, the whereabouts of intriguing characters like Fire-breathing Bug and Phantom Solitaire might finally be unveiled, promising an episode filled with suspense and intrigue.

As the countdown to the release continues, fans worldwide are preparing for another thrilling chapter in the captivating world of "Dead Mount Death Play."

