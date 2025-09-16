Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle rakes in $70M during opening weekend in US, breaks global records

The Demon Slayer franchise is once again rewriting box office history. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has broken expectations and records worldwide. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to surpass Demon Slayer: Mugen Train soon.(X/@Crunchyroll)

In the United States alone, the movie made an estimated $70 million during its opening weekend. This makes it the largest domestic debut for an anime or any international film, beating the record held by Pokémon: The First Movie for nearly 30 years. It has also outperformed earlier Demon Slayer movies, including the hit Mugen Train, as per Gamesradar.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle global box office

Worldwide, Infinity Castle has earned around $353 million so far, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie is now on track to challenge Mugen Train, which made almost $500 million in 2020 and is still the highest-grossing anime movie of all time.

Japan box office records

In Japan, the film has been an unstoppable success. It set the country’s biggest-ever opening day and opening weekend box office records. It has also passed Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away to become Japan’s second-highest-grossing film ever, only behind Mugen Train.

Story and adaptation

The film adapts the Infinity Castle arc from the manga and continues the story after Demon Slayer Season 4. It follows Tanjiro Kamado, the Hashira, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps as they enter the terrifying Infinity Castle, where Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Moon demons await. This is the first of three films and sets up the final showdown of the Demon Slayer series.

Critical praise

Critics have also praised the movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 96% score, making it one of the best-reviewed anime films of all time. Reviewers highlighted Ufotable’s breathtaking animation, the emotional storytelling, and the powerful battles.

Could it surpass Mugen Train?

With more global releases and weeks of screenings still ahead, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle could soon overtake Mugen Train and claim the title of the most successful anime movie in history.

