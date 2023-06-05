Demon Slayer Season 3 reveals Gyokko's underwhelming final form - Is it a laugh or a letdown?

The highly anticipated Swordsmith Village Arc in Demon Slayer Season 3 has brought us thrilling battles and shocking revelations. In the latest episode, fans finally witnessed the ultimate form of the Upper-Rank demon Gyokko. However, the grand reveal left viewers underwhelmed rather than terrified. Demon Slayer Season 3's Swordsmith Village Arc delivers battles and revelations, but fans find the ultimate form of Upper-Rank demon Gyokko disappointing instead of terrifying. (Ufotable)

As the focus shifted to the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito's epic battle against Gyokko, tensions were high. Flashbacks reminded Muichiro of his journey to becoming a member of the elite Hashira, fueling his determination. And when Gyokko expressed his frustration at Muichiro's indifference towards his art and creations, he decided to unleash his true form from the safety of his pots.

To the surprise and amusement of viewers, Gyokko's final form was not a dramatic transformation but rather a snake-like scaled version of himself. Although he claimed that only three people had witnessed this form, Muichiro was unimpressed by the minimal changes. The anticlimactic reveal and Gyokko's exaggerated pride over it made for a humorous twist rather than a fear-inspiring moment.

Despite Gyokko's supposed power boost from the scales he had been cultivating, the fight didn't last much longer after the underwhelming final form was unveiled. Muichiro's skills and determination proved superior, leading to a quick resolution.

Fans took to social media to share their mixed reactions. Some found the unexpected twist amusing and praised the anime's ability to inject humor into intense battles. Others, however, expressed disappointment, expecting a more formidable and visually stunning final form from an Upper-Rank demon.

As Demon Slayer Season 3 nears its conclusion, viewers are eagerly anticipating the remaining episodes to see how the battles against the Upper Ranks and Muzan Kibutsuji unfold. Will the subsequent fights deliver the epic showdowns fans have been craving, or will they bring further surprises and unexpected turns? Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer updates as we witness the thrilling conclusion of Season 3 and the fate of our beloved characters in their fight against the demons!