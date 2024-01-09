Doctor Elise anime Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Brace yourselves, anime fans! The long-awaited Doctor Elise Episode 1 is almost here, and we've got all the details you need before the premiere. Get ready for a journey into the captivating world of reincarnation, surgeons, and a touch of drama! Doctor Elise Episode 1 premieres on January 10, 2024, on Crunchyroll.(X)

Doctor Elise Episode 1 release date and time:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. For the global audience, the episode drops on Crunchyroll roughly one hour later. Here's a sneak peek into when you can catch it based on your timezone:

Pacific Time: 4:30 AM

Eastern Time: 7:30 AM

Greenwich Mean Time: 12:30 PM

Central European Time: 1:30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 6:00 PM

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Japanese Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Where to watch Doctor Elise Episode 1:

Crunchyroll is your go-to destination for Doctor Elise's adventures.

Also Read | Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them

What to expect from the Doctor Elise Episode 1:

Episode 1 will likely introduce us to Aoi Takamoto, formerly an evil empress named Elise. Prepare for a dose of drama, as Aoi navigates the challenges of being a surgeon in a modern world, attempting to atone for past mistakes. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises!

What Is Doctor Elise anime about:

Doctor Elise follows the journey of Aoi Takamoto, a surgeon with a unique past. Reincarnated from an evil empress to a modern-day healer, she faces the opportunity to rewrite her destiny. With medical knowledge from the future, Aoi aims to prevent a tragic fate and embark on a journey of redemption.

Doctor Elise Episode 1 cast and characters to look out for:

While specifics about the cast aren't highlighted, keep an eye out for the complex character of Aoi Takamoto. Her journey promises to be both heartwarming and thought-provoking.