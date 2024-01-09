close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / Doctor Elise anime Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Doctor Elise anime Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 09, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Doctor Elise Episode 1 premieres on January 10, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

Brace yourselves, anime fans! The long-awaited Doctor Elise Episode 1 is almost here, and we've got all the details you need before the premiere. Get ready for a journey into the captivating world of reincarnation, surgeons, and a touch of drama!

Doctor Elise Episode 1 premieres on January 10, 2024, on Crunchyroll.(X)
Doctor Elise Episode 1 premieres on January 10, 2024, on Crunchyroll.(X)

Doctor Elise Episode 1 release date and time:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. For the global audience, the episode drops on Crunchyroll roughly one hour later. Here's a sneak peek into when you can catch it based on your timezone:

Pacific Time: 4:30 AM

Eastern Time: 7:30 AM

Greenwich Mean Time: 12:30 PM

Central European Time: 1:30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 6:00 PM

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Japanese Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Where to watch Doctor Elise Episode 1:

Crunchyroll is your go-to destination for Doctor Elise's adventures.

Also Read | Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them

What to expect from the Doctor Elise Episode 1:

Episode 1 will likely introduce us to Aoi Takamoto, formerly an evil empress named Elise. Prepare for a dose of drama, as Aoi navigates the challenges of being a surgeon in a modern world, attempting to atone for past mistakes. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises!

What Is Doctor Elise anime about:

Doctor Elise follows the journey of Aoi Takamoto, a surgeon with a unique past. Reincarnated from an evil empress to a modern-day healer, she faces the opportunity to rewrite her destiny. With medical knowledge from the future, Aoi aims to prevent a tragic fate and embark on a journey of redemption.

Doctor Elise Episode 1 cast and characters to look out for:

While specifics about the cast aren't highlighted, keep an eye out for the complex character of Aoi Takamoto. Her journey promises to be both heartwarming and thought-provoking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out