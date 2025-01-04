Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dragon Ball Daima episode 13: Release date, time and where to watch

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 04, 2025 12:03 AM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13.

Goku’s thrilling adventure in Dragon Ball DAIMA continues as the release date for the next episode has been unveiled. The latest episode concluded an intense two-part battle against the Tamagamis, with Majin Duu emerging victorious. In a dramatic turn, Duu secured the first Dragon Ball of the First Demon Realm, thanks to a crucial assist from his brother, Majin Kuu. With this significant development, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next in this high-stakes saga.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Also Read: Anime reminder: Solo Leveling's epic return confirmed for tomorrow; Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow premiere time out!

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13 release date and time

The fantasy animation series, Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 13 will released on Friday, January 10 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Since the episode will simulcasted, the release date will remain the same for all countries except for Australia. There will be, however, a difference between the time zones.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time07:40 amFridayJanuary 10, 2025
Central Time09:40 amFridayJanuary 10, 2025
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayJanuary 10, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:40 pmFridayJanuary 10, 2025
Central European Time04:40 pmFridayJanuary 10, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:10 pmFridayJanuary 10, 2025
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayJanuary 10, 2025
Australia Central Time01:40 amSaturdayJanuary 11, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

Also Read: How Squid Game season 2 actress Jo Yuri bagged the role of Player 222

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13?

The next episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA will likely reveal a new adventure for Goku's party, but it is not certain that they will be on the first Demon Realm currently. It will also feature Gomah devising a plan to deal with Arinsu while the latter moves ahead with her own machinations.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On