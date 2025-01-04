Dragon Ball Daima episode 13: Release date, time and where to watch

Goku’s thrilling adventure in Dragon Ball DAIMA continues as the release date for the next episode has been unveiled. The latest episode concluded an intense two-part battle against the Tamagamis, with Majin Duu emerging victorious. In a dramatic turn, Duu secured the first Dragon Ball of the First Demon Realm, thanks to a crucial assist from his brother, Majin Kuu. With this significant development, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next in this high-stakes saga. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13 release date and time

The fantasy animation series, Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 13 will released on Friday, January 10 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Since the episode will simulcasted, the release date will remain the same for all countries except for Australia. There will be, however, a difference between the time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday January 10, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday January 10, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday January 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday January 10, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday January 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday January 10, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday January 10, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday January 11, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13?

The next episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA will likely reveal a new adventure for Goku's party, but it is not certain that they will be on the first Demon Realm currently. It will also feature Gomah devising a plan to deal with Arinsu while the latter moves ahead with her own machinations.