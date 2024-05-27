Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Release date, where to watch and more

After a wait of what felt like a lifetime, TV anime ‘Fairy Tail’ is back with its sequel ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’. It is the official sequel to the famous TV anime that was first aired in 2009 with the last season releasing in 2019. This season will focus on the adventures of Natsu as he takes on the legendary “100 Year Quest”. Here's everything you need to know. Main visual released for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Release date and where to watch

The anime is set to debut in Japan on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 17:30 (JST) and will be available on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. Based on the original work of Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail introduces new cast members and main visuals of the much awaited sequel. The TV anime will be originally released on TV Tokyo’s six affiliated stations as well.

New members of the cast announced

Along with the friends from the past, there are new additions to the cast of Fairy Tail. According to Crunchyroll, the new characters for the latest adventure include:

Kiria voiced by Yumi Uchiyama

Madmole voiced by Itaru Yamamoto

Skullion voiced by Kenji Hamada

Eleseria voiced by Mugihito and many more.

According to Comic Natalie, the main visual for this sequel is released featuring main character Natsu and his fairy tail companion Merkphobia and a mysterious man. With the introduction of the new cast and powerful display of graphics, fans are excited about how the story unfolds in the latest edition.

Fairy Tail Season 9 highlights

The first episode of the previous season of Fairy Tail was aired in October 2018 and the season finale was aired in September 2019. The season consisted of 25 episodes. Season 9 of the TV anime followed the adventures of Natsu and Lucy from the Fairy Guild. The highlights of the previous season were the two story arcs: the “Avatar” arc and the “Alvarez” arc.