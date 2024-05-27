 Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Release date, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 27, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is back with its sequel and here is everything we know from its release date to new characters introduced.

After a wait of what felt like a lifetime, TV anime ‘Fairy Tail’ is back with its sequel ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’. It is the official sequel to the famous TV anime that was first aired in 2009 with the last season releasing in 2019. This season will focus on the adventures of Natsu as he takes on the legendary “100 Year Quest”. Here's everything you need to know.

Main visual released for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Main visual released for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Release date and where to watch

The anime is set to debut in Japan on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 17:30 (JST) and will be available on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. Based on the original work of Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail introduces new cast members and main visuals of the much awaited sequel. The TV anime will be originally released on TV Tokyo’s six affiliated stations as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

New members of the cast announced

Along with the friends from the past, there are new additions to the cast of Fairy Tail. According to Crunchyroll, the new characters for the latest adventure include:

  • Kiria voiced by Yumi Uchiyama
  • Madmole voiced by Itaru Yamamoto
  • Skullion voiced by Kenji Hamada
  • Eleseria voiced by Mugihito and many more.

According to Comic Natalie, the main visual for this sequel is released featuring main character Natsu and his fairy tail companion Merkphobia and a mysterious man. With the introduction of the new cast and powerful display of graphics, fans are excited about how the story unfolds in the latest edition.

Fairy Tail Season 9 highlights

The first episode of the previous season of Fairy Tail was aired in October 2018 and the season finale was aired in September 2019. The season consisted of 25 episodes. Season 9 of the TV anime followed the adventures of Natsu and Lucy from the Fairy Guild. The highlights of the previous season were the two story arcs: the “Avatar” arc and the “Alvarez” arc.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Release date, where to watch and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On