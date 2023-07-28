Fushiguro Toji Heavenly Restriction explained, Who else in the series was born with Heavenly Restriction?

Fushiguro Toji, a man with no cursed energy, defeated the two strongest sorcerers, Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru. In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4, Ghetto mentions Toji’s Heavenly Restriction. But what exactly is Heavenly Restriction? Fushiguro Toji Heavenly Restriction explained(MAPPA)

Heavenly Restriction is a form of cursed restriction. These bindings are placed on the sorcerer’s body when they are born. It alters the individual’s cursed energy in exchange for improvement or limitations on their physical abilities. A person with Heavenly Restriction may be born with low cursed energy but exceptional physical prowess. And vice versa, one may be born with exceedingly high cursed energy but with a weak body

Fushiguro Toji was born with absolutely no cursed energy. He was the only such case discovered in the world at the time. In compensation for the lack of cursed energy, Toji possessed even more extraordinary physical abilities. Toji's body was sharpened to the point where he developed a resistance to curses and could detect them with his highly refined five senses.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, two characters, other than Fushiguro Toji, have been shown with Heavenly Restriction.

Muta Kokichi

Muta Kokichi is a second-year at Kyoto Jujutsu High who used the cursed corpse Ultimate Mechamaru as his proxy to attend school. Kokichi himself was born with a frail and sickly body. He is an extreme case of Heavenly Restriction, born without his right arm and lower legs. He has extremely sensitive skin which gets sunburnt at the slightest contact with sunlight and even moonlight. Furthermore, he often experiences extreme chronic pain which he describes as feeling like every pore in his body was being stabbed constantly. However, Muta Kokichi possesses vast amounts of cursed energy that he uses to control innumerable Mechamaru puppets.

Zenin Maki

Zenin Maki’s Heavenly Restriction is similar to that of Fushiguro Toji. She too was gifted with extraordinary physical abilities like Toji. However, while Toji possessed no cursed energy, Maki possesses a minimal amount of cursed energy. Both Toji and Maki hail from the Zenin clan which is one of the most powerful families in the Jujutsu world. Born amongst sorcerers with strong cursed energy, Toji and Maki were shunned by their families due to their Heavenly Restriction. However, both of them employ Heavenly Restriction to grow into formidable characters.