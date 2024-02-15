 Haikyu!! movie releases its theme song and fans are thrilled - Hindustan Times
Haikyu!! movie releases its theme song and fans are thrilled

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Feb 15, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Haikyu!! returns with the thrilling movie 'Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump'

After a suspenseful wait, Haikyu!! is back with a thrilling movie – "DecisiveprapNationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma. Get ready for heart-pounding moments and cheer for your favourite team!

Haikyu!! returns with the thrilling movie 'Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump'

SPYAIR Sets the Tone:

Exciting news – the movie's theme song, "Orange," is performed by the talented SPYAIR. Check out the teaser to get a sneak peek at the vibe of the song. As they say, "Music adds that extra kick to the game!"

Premiere Date in Japan:

Save the date! "Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump" hits theaters in Japan on February 16th. Japanese fans, get ready to experience the thrill on the big screen.

International Release Plans:

Unfortunately, as of now, there's no official word on international release plans. Stay tuned for updates – we're crossing our fingers for a global release!

Second Movie Teasers:

While we gear up for the first movie, the release window for the second and final Haikyu movie is still a mystery. Expect teasers and announcements soon after the first one hits theaters.

Catch Up on Crunchyroll:

New to Haikyu!! or want a refresher? All four seasons of the TV anime series are available on Crunchyroll. Join Shoyo Hinata's journey from creating a volleyball team to facing the formidable Tobio Kageyama.

Haikyu!! Synopsis:

"Haikyu!!" is not just about volleyball; it's a slice-of-life sports anime. Follow Hinata's passion for volleyball, inspired by a pro player. Join him on his journey to overcome challenges, including facing off against his rival, Tobio Kageyama.

The Promise to Surpass:

After a tough defeat in middle school, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. Their rivalry continues as they both join the high school volleyball team. The competition heats up!

