How Jujutsu Kaisen’s visual details foretell character fates that you missed

{Spoiler Warning! This article contains some spoilers for the anime} The hidden foreshadowing in Jujutsu Kaisen explained

A subtle nuance that has caught the eye of the Jujutsu Kaisen's fans.

The breaking of bone with one touch, mighty monsters, and Gege Akutami’s outstanding treatment are all facts that ensure that we cannot stop talking about Jujutsu Kaisen. With its global record as the most-watched animated TV series, the show has undoubtedly been a source of pure joy in many fans' lives.

One of the obvious features of MAPPA, the studio behind the anime that make the animations appear seamless, is the attention to detail such as the animation, art design, and direction have become the brand. Nevertheless, this pseudo-subtlety we mentioned during the discussion would underlie in the Plates with visual representation and foreshadowing symbolic elements that would indicate the characters’ destiny.

Jujutsu Kaisen's visual metaphors

Cancel-culture Night-Owl enthusiasts had noticed the mentioning of the same image from the initial shot to the final scenes at the beginning and the end of seasons. For example, in the second opening song, the picture shows Mechamaru, Mai, Miwa, and Momo together; yet, a dark shade covers Mechamaru’s figure while the girls are brightened up. This one’s the most crucial as it always reminds us that Mechamaru has a shadowy line looming ahead of him rather than his allies getting ready.

The third ending song shows a scene where Gojo, Geto, and Shoko with at the West Gate, Gojo and Shoko, are bathed in light, and Geto, is engulfed in darkness. This presages the fate of Goz Hözim’s fall into a villain.

Visual storytelling is most remarkable in the case of zenin sisters- Maki and Mai. They are cute and beautiful in their own ways. Maki appears dominant in many episodes with light behind her, whilst Mai is concealed in the dark, implying their diverging fate.

This lighting and darkness are not just elements of artistic value, they are the underlay of the plot, dragging the very persons of the characters into a story whose fate they don’t know. As for the characters in the sunlight, they dwell upon the spiritual journey and moral sense, along with those in the shadow and get near to death or corrupted.

These characters, such as Shizuya Kuraishiki, Mai, and Gonzo, are among the ones shown in the background, and their sad ending is notable. Geto leans on his friends' protection while Mechamaru's actions have been for his friends' sake, albeit by betraying them; however, both act on the basis of a skewed future where only one of them will be alive.

This layer of symbolism woven into the animation has been lauded by fans for adding depth to the narrative. One Redditor expressed their admiration, saying, “Love MAPPA for this. You guyz are the best” and another chimed in, “I am so happy noticing these details. They have done this in previous anime -Banana Fish and Dororo too.”

“MAPPA never fails,” one piped in.