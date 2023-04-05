Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Episode 1 is a blast with explosive magic and humour

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is making a triumphant return with a brand new prequel series that centres on the explosive mage Megumin. The first episode, "The Crimson Eyed Wizards," sets the stage for an exciting adventure that promises to be full of humour, friendship, and of course, lots and lots of explosions. The first episode of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! sets the stage for an exciting adventure that promises to be full of humour, friendship, and of course, lots and lots of explosions.(Studio Drive)

Megumin's obsession with explosions is sparked by a powerful mage's display of magic

The episode opens with a bang as we witness a powerful mage vanquishing a dragon-like monster. This awe-inspiring display of magic sparks a lifelong obsession with explosions in Megumin, who dreams of one day becoming the Demon Lord and conquering the world. But even as she sets her sights on the grandest of goals, she also cherishes the smaller things in life, like finding three missing puzzle pieces. (Also read: Hell's Paradise: Manga vs. Anime - Which one does it better?)

Meet Megumin's family and classmates at the prestigious Crimson Prison Academy

The episode also introduces us to Megumin's delightful family, who spoil her with a lavish sukiyaki meal, and her classmates at the prestigious Crimson Prison Academy. Megumin's classmates are a group of eccentric wizards, known as Chuunis, and she quickly befriends the sweet but struggling Yunyun.

Megumin's over-the-top chuuni performance is both hilarious and impressive

One of the episode's standout moments is Megumin's over-the-top chuuni performance to get out of class, which is both hilarious and impressive. It showcases Megumin's eccentric personality and her love for dramatic theatrics. However, she also shows her kind-hearted side by extending a hand of friendship to Yunyun, proving that she is not just all about explosions and posturing.

Exceptional animation promises visually stunning scenes throughout the series

The animation in the episode is exceptional, thanks to the talented team of animators led by Yujiro Abe's storyboard, Ouri Yasukawa's direction, and Koichi Kikuta's chief animation direction. The episode promises even more visually stunning scenes in the opening credits and throughout the series.

The first episode of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! offers an exciting and engaging introduction to Megumin's prequel series. It provides fans of the original series with a much-anticipated return to the world of the Chuunis, while also inviting newcomers to join in on the fun. Overall, it is a fantastic start to a series that is sure to be explosive in every sense of the word.