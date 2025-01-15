My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, time and more
Read to know more about the schedule and time of Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3.
The release date for the latest episode of Happy Marriage has dropped, picking up from the intense developments of the previous instalment. In the last episode, Fuyu Kudo assigned Miyo servant duty as a test of her patience, and she proved her resilience, passing with determination and strength. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo made a significant discovery—he uncovered the existence of an Order, which may be connected to the mysterious incidents plaguing their neighbourhood.
Also Read: Dandadan chapter 182: Exact release date, time and more
Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time
Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Monday, January 20, 2025. The episode will be simulcasted on Netflix and thus will be available to fans on the same day across the globe. However, there will be a difference in the episode's release time and fans can utilise the table below to catch it before the spoilers.
|Time Zones
|Date
|Time
|Pacific Standard Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|5:30 am
|Central Standard Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|7:30 am
|Eastern Standard Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|8:30 am
|Brazil Standard Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|10:30 am
|Greenwich Mean Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|1:30 pm
|Central European Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|2:30 pm
|Indian Standard Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|7 pm
|Philippines Standard Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|9:30 pm
|Australian Central Standard Time
|Monday, January 20, 2025
|11 pm
Where to watch Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3?
The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.
Also Read: Tom Cruise 'eventually' apologised to Brooke Shields for antidepressant comment: ‘It's what he's capable of…'
What to expect from Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3?
My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 3 is set to unravel key mysteries, starting with the true reason behind Arata Usuba's visit to the Kudo household. The episode may also explore the motivations behind Arata's decision to stop Miyo from using her powers, adding layers to his character.
Additionally, viewers can expect to see Kiyoka Kudo delve deeper into the Demonic Grotesqueries case, inching closer to uncovering the truth. Tensions may rise further as Kiyoka's mother becomes aware of Miyo's connection to the Usuba family
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.