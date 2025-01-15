My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, time and more

The release date for the latest episode of Happy Marriage has dropped, picking up from the intense developments of the previous instalment. In the last episode, Fuyu Kudo assigned Miyo servant duty as a test of her patience, and she proved her resilience, passing with determination and strength. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo made a significant discovery—he uncovered the existence of an Order, which may be connected to the mysterious incidents plaguing their neighbourhood. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 release date revealed.(@NetflixJP_Anime/X)

Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Monday, January 20, 2025. The episode will be simulcasted on Netflix and thus will be available to fans on the same day across the globe. However, there will be a difference in the episode's release time and fans can utilise the table below to catch it before the spoilers.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 20, 2025 5:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 20, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 20, 2025 8:30 am Brazil Standard Time Monday, January 20, 2025 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 20, 2025 1:30 pm Central European Time Monday, January 20, 2025 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 20, 2025 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, January 20, 2025 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 20, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3?

My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 3 is set to unravel key mysteries, starting with the true reason behind Arata Usuba's visit to the Kudo household. The episode may also explore the motivations behind Arata's decision to stop Miyo from using her powers, adding layers to his character.

Additionally, viewers can expect to see Kiyoka Kudo delve deeper into the Demonic Grotesqueries case, inching closer to uncovering the truth. Tensions may rise further as Kiyoka's mother becomes aware of Miyo's connection to the Usuba family