Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 15, 2025 12:07 AM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3.

The release date for the latest episode of Happy Marriage has dropped, picking up from the intense developments of the previous instalment. In the last episode, Fuyu Kudo assigned Miyo servant duty as a test of her patience, and she proved her resilience, passing with determination and strength. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo made a significant discovery—he uncovered the existence of an Order, which may be connected to the mysterious incidents plaguing their neighbourhood.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 release date revealed.(@NetflixJP_Anime/X)
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 release date revealed.(@NetflixJP_Anime/X)

Also Read: Dandadan chapter 182: Exact release date, time and more

Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Monday, January 20, 2025. The episode will be simulcasted on Netflix and thus will be available to fans on the same day across the globe. However, there will be a difference in the episode's release time and fans can utilise the table below to catch it before the spoilers.

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeMonday, January 20, 20255:30 am
Central Standard TimeMonday, January 20, 20257:30 am
Eastern Standard TimeMonday, January 20, 20258:30 am
Brazil Standard TimeMonday, January 20, 202510:30 am
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, January 20, 20251:30 pm
Central European TimeMonday, January 20, 20252:30 pm
Indian Standard TimeMonday, January 20, 20257 pm
Philippines Standard TimeMonday, January 20, 20259:30 pm
Australian Central Standard TimeMonday, January 20, 202511 pm

Where to watch Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Tom Cruise 'eventually' apologised to Brooke Shields for antidepressant comment: ‘It's what he's capable of…'

What to expect from Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3?

My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 3 is set to unravel key mysteries, starting with the true reason behind Arata Usuba's visit to the Kudo household. The episode may also explore the motivations behind Arata's decision to stop Miyo from using her powers, adding layers to his character.

Additionally, viewers can expect to see Kiyoka Kudo delve deeper into the Demonic Grotesqueries case, inching closer to uncovering the truth. Tensions may rise further as Kiyoka's mother becomes aware of Miyo's connection to the Usuba family

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On