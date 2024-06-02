Netflix unveils premiere date and teaser trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft

Netflix has announced that its anime series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will premiere on October 10, with Hayley Atwell (known for her role as Agent Carter) voicing the titular character. Hayley Atwell voices Lara Croft in new Netflix anime, premiering October 10(Netflix)

The streaming giant has also released a new teaser trailer for the series, produced by Legendary Television.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Watch the teaser trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft here-

The anime series continues the story from where the Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy—Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider—left off. It will follow Lara Croft (voiced by Atwell) as she embarks on new adventures, exploring ancient mysteries and uncovering lost truths across breathtaking and perilous locations.

ALSO READ| Jujutsu Kaisen fans hope Gege Akutami does this

The new Tomb Raider anime will follow the video game series

In The Legend of Lara Croft, following the events of the video game series, Lara has distanced herself from her friends to undertake increasingly dangerous solo missions. However, she is compelled to return home when a powerful and dangerous Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with a mysterious personal connection to her. This theft sets Lara on a daring pursuit around the world, leading her to the depths of forgotten tombs. Along the way, she must confront her true self and make critical decisions about the kind of hero she wants to become.

The cast also includes Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon, reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video games. Additional voice actors will be announced in due course.

Tomb Raider series has evolved to be one of those colossal icons in the world of entertainment, with follow-ups on movies, merchandise and comic books. This Netflix and Legendary will bring Lara Croft to life in a show for the first time in animation.

ALSO READ| Anime TV rankings: Demon Slayer Season 4 defeats Detective Conan for 3rd consecutive week despite adapting a manga page

The series is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo, known for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Other executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (known for Sonic the Hedgehog), Timothy I. Stevenson, and Jacob Robinson (notable for Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants. Additionally, Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes from Crystal Dynamics, along with Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers, serve as executive producers.

Powerhouse Animation was the team behind the animation work with Brad Graeber as a producer.