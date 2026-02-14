O Romeo box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri film witnesses spike, earns over ₹10 crore
O Romeo box office collection day 2: The film, which released in theatres on Friday, stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.
O Romeo box office collection day 2: The Vishal Bhardwaj film witnessed a surge in its earnings on Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected over ₹10 crore. O Romeo is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
O Romeo box office collection
As per the report, the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer earned ₹8.50 crore on day one of its release. On day two, the film collected ₹10.02 crore nett in India as per early estimates. The film had 4747 shows and an average occupancy of 19.3 per cent. So far, the film has earned ₹18.52 crore nett.
Shahid's new film has been able to garner much less than his biggest hit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. The 2019 film earned ₹ 22.71 crore on day two of release.
HT review of O Romeo
The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Performance-wise too, Shahid is easily the film’s biggest draw, and the primary reason it remains watchable on the big screen. A close second is Triptii Dimri, who slips comfortably into Vishal Bhardwaj’s universe. Together, their chemistry is convincing and gives the film some of its most engaging moments. Avinash Tiwary attempts something refreshingly new for him, playing a vicious gangster, but the writing never allows him to rise above a familiar caricature. Tamannaah Bhatia, cast as Avinash’s traumatised wife, barely registers in the larger scheme of things and feels underutilised. Disha's track leads to nowhere ultimately. Nana Patekar is dependable, as always."
Recently, Triptii shared a lengthy note on Instagram saying her role pushed her beyond her comfort zone in O Romeo. A part of her note read, "Afshan isn't just a character, she's fire and fragility in the same breath. She feels deeply, loves fiercely and fights with everything she has. This role challenged me, demanded honesty & pushed me beyond my comfort zone for which I'll always be grateful….."
About O Romeo
Apart from Shahid and Triptii, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which tells the gripping tale of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.
