O Romeo box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri film witnesses spike, earns over ₹10 crore

O Romeo box office collection day 2: The Vishal Bhardwaj film witnessed a surge in its earnings on Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected over ₹10 crore. O Romeo is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. O Romeo box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

O Romeo box office collection As per the report, the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer earned ₹8.50 crore on day one of its release. On day two, the film collected ₹10.02 crore nett in India as per early estimates. The film had 4747 shows and an average occupancy of 19.3 per cent. So far, the film has earned ₹18.52 crore nett.

Shahid's new film has been able to garner much less than his biggest hit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. The 2019 film earned ₹ 22.71 crore on day two of release.