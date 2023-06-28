Oshi no Ko season finale releases today! Find release timings, promo & previews, and episode 10 recap here

Gear up for the Oshi no Ko season finale! The episode, titled ‘Idol’, is set to release on Wednesday, June 28. The episode will cover the last chapter of the First Concert arc. Oshi no Ko finale covers the new B-Komachi's first concert!

Episode 11 will showcase the revived B-Komachi’s performance at the Japan Idol Festival. Alongside, Aqua will continue his investigation as he attempts to gain access tothe Lala Lai Theatrical Company.

The preview images as well as a promotional video for the finale have been released. The video teases B-Komachi’s concert, heightening the anticipation of all the fans.

Previously, in episode 10 titled ‘Pressure’, Kana Arima had reluctantly agreed to become the centre girl for B-Komachi. The rehearsals commenced, supported by Pieyon’s guidance. Kana confides in Pieyon in a moment of vulnerability as she finds herself feeling attracted to him. She later realises it was Aqua under the mask and stresses out the entire night before their performance.

On the day of the concert, Kana is too anxious due to her perceived lack of talent. However, Ruby helps her realise that it is actually her fear of failing Ruby and Mem-cho that is worrying her. Ruby soothes the girl by explaining that she is not solely responsible for the group’s success. Moreover, all three girls are amateurs who are bound to make mistakes and hence, should not fear failure. The episode ends with a confident Kana ready to step on stage.

Timings for the final episode’s release are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 28

Although no news of the second season has been announced yet, fans are hopeful considering the first season’s success.

Also Read | Top 10 must-watch anime series of Summer 2023

Oshi no Ko has quickly gained extraordinary popularity within the anime community and is arguably one of the best anime of the Spring 2023 anime season. The finale, episode 11, is expected to be the biggest episode of the season, ending Oshi no Ko season 1 with a bang!