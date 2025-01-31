Menu Explore
Sakamoto Days Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 31, 2025 12:27 AM IST

Read to get more details about Sakamoto Days episode 4 before its release.

The latest episode of Sakamoto Days introduced a new assassin on the hunt for Sakamoto, raising the stakes even higher. However, Lu and Shin stepped up, providing crucial security to Taro and his family, fending off any imminent danger. As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this thrilling saga, the release date for the upcoming episode has finally been revealed.

Sakamoto Days Episode 4 release date revealed.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)
Sakamoto Days Episode 4 release date revealed.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)

Sakamoto Days Episode 4 release date and time

Sakamoto Days Episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 pm (JST). It will be simulcasted across the globe. Thus the episode will be available to everyone on the same day regardless of their region. However, there will be a difference in the time of the chapter release due to the different time zones. Fans are advised to follow the table below to catch the chapter before the spoilers.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time6 amSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025
Central Standard Time8 amSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025
Eastern Standard Time9 amSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time2 pmSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025
Central European Summer Time3 pmSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025
Philippine Time10 pmSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amSundayJanuary 26, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 4?

Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. International viewers can look forward to streaming the English-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 4?

In episode 4 of Sakamoto Days, fans can expect the introduction of two more assassins, adding more intrigue to the already tense storyline. While the episode may not be packed with action, it promises to dive into the aftermath of the encounter between Shin, Taro Sakamoto, and the assassin who pursued them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
