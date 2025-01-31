Sakamoto Days Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The latest episode of Sakamoto Days introduced a new assassin on the hunt for Sakamoto, raising the stakes even higher. However, Lu and Shin stepped up, providing crucial security to Taro and his family, fending off any imminent danger. As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this thrilling saga, the release date for the upcoming episode has finally been revealed. Sakamoto Days Episode 4 release date revealed.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)

Also Read: Is One Piece Live Action Season 2 postponed? Netflix's recent move leaves fans skeptical

Sakamoto Days Episode 4 release date and time

Sakamoto Days Episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 pm (JST). It will be simulcasted across the globe. Thus the episode will be available to everyone on the same day regardless of their region. However, there will be a difference in the time of the chapter release due to the different time zones. Fans are advised to follow the table below to catch the chapter before the spoilers.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday January 26, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 4?

Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. International viewers can look forward to streaming the English-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.

Also Read: Netflix's series slate 2025 unveiled: Squid Game S3, Stranger Things S5, Wednesday S2 and more scheduled

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 4?

In episode 4 of Sakamoto Days, fans can expect the introduction of two more assassins, adding more intrigue to the already tense storyline. While the episode may not be packed with action, it promises to dive into the aftermath of the encounter between Shin, Taro Sakamoto, and the assassin who pursued them.