Shangri-La Frontier anime announces next arc with new trailer | Watch

Shangri-La Frontier anime announces next arc with new trailer | Watch

ByJahanvi Sharma
Nov 27, 2023 10:24 PM IST

While we have the confirmation that the anime will be kicking off with a new season, as shown in episode 9, C2C recently shared a trailer announcing a new arc, the Tombguard arc.

This anime season, Shangri-La Frontier has been nothing short of a dark horse. C2C Studio has done an amazing job bringing Sunraku's adventure through this virtual reality masterwork to life. The world-building, strong action sequences, vivid visuals, and endearing characters like Sunraku, Emul, and Arthur Pencilgon have all captivated anime viewers.

Featuring members from the main cast, the trailer showcased the upcoming inclusion of Kei Uomi and Wezaemon the Tombguard.
While we have the confirmation that the anime will be kicking off with a new season, as shown in episode 9, C2C recently shared a trailer announcing a new arc, the Tombguard arc. Featuring members from the main cast, the trailer showcased the upcoming inclusion of Kei Uomi and Wezaemon the Tombguard.

An insider on the Hidden Field is Arthur Pencilgon, a buddy of Sunraku's from previous games who is now a member of the Ashura Kai. This would require a fight with the formidable foe Wezaemon the Tombguard.

While highlighting the monologue of Arthur, the trailer gives us the first glimpse into the anime avatar of Wezaemon and the arrival of Kei Uomi. Although viewers who just watch anime haven't seen his character in action yet in the plot, his appearance in the openings, trailers, and other visuals is a clear indication that he will ultimately make an appearance during the season.

The upcoming arc will give Sunraku a deeper comprehension of the world he lives in and the extent of his unfinished business in confronting some of The Seven Colossi.

Tombguard Arc: Social Media Reaction

Many have taken to X to comment on the anime's plotline and express their excitement over the upcoming arc. Here are some of the best comments:

"My favourite anime and a true Dark Horse this season. 🔥" commented one.

“I'm really looking forward to it now! !” added another.

"The story has started to move 😃

I'm looking forward to the battle scene ☺️" expressed a fan.

