Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, time and more

Solo Leveling Season 2 launched with a thrilling start, diving into the intense Red Gate arc and setting the stage for the daunting challenges Jinwoo will face in the episodes ahead. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next instalment, with the latest release date now announced, heightening excitement for the twists and turns to come. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_pr/X)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans will get an early release of the animated series on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Fans of the anime can refer to the following table to make sure they catch the episode before the spoilers.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday January 18, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday January 18, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 18, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday January 18, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 18, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 18, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday January 19, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday January 19, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3?

The upcoming episode's title, Still a Long Way To Go hints that Jinwoo will have to face a lot of obstacles in the upcoming plot. Moreover, Jinwoo's conversation with Songyi suggests that the protagonist is soon going to get something done and the episode might reveal it.

Another concern is since Jinwoo escaped the Red Gate he might have put a target on his back with the biggest hunters looking for him. it is now to be seen what Jinwoo will do next.