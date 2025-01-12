Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 12, 2025 10:36 PM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3.

Solo Leveling Season 2 launched with a thrilling start, diving into the intense Red Gate arc and setting the stage for the daunting challenges Jinwoo will face in the episodes ahead. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next instalment, with the latest release date now announced, heightening excitement for the twists and turns to come.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_pr/X)
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_pr/X)

Also Read: Stray Kids’ Bang Chan compelled to skip scheduled events due to…

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans will get an early release of the animated series on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Fans of the anime can refer to the following table to make sure they catch the episode before the spoilers.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSaturdayJanuary 18, 202507:00 am
Eastern TimeSaturdayJanuary 18, 202510:00 am
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturdayJanuary 18, 202503:00 pm
Central European TimeSaturdayJanuary 18, 202504:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayJanuary 18, 202508:30 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayJanuary 18, 202511:00 pm
Japanese Standard TimeSundayJanuary 19, 202512:00 am
Australian Central TimeSundayJanuary 19, 202501:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Suzume, Your Name producer Koichiro Ito faces 6 years in prison after child pornography arrest

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3?

The upcoming episode's title, Still a Long Way To Go hints that Jinwoo will have to face a lot of obstacles in the upcoming plot. Moreover, Jinwoo's conversation with Songyi suggests that the protagonist is soon going to get something done and the episode might reveal it.

Another concern is since Jinwoo escaped the Red Gate he might have put a target on his back with the biggest hunters looking for him. it is now to be seen what Jinwoo will do next.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On