The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 4: Exact Release Date, Time and Where to watch

"The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Following the emotional rollercoaster in the last episode, viewers eagerly await the next episode. Mie-san's forgetfulness with her glasses continues to cause humorous misunderstandings, thankfully cleared up by Azuma. The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4 release details (Image via GoHands)

When is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4 release date and time?

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 4 will premiere on Tuesday, July 25 at 11:00 PM JST. Here’s the exact release time of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 4 in your time zone.

Date The Girl I like Foget Her Glasses Episode 4 Exact Release Time JST PT CT ET CET IST July, 25 2023 11:0O PM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Where to Watch The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses?

Japanese fans can catch "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" on Tokyo MX, MBS, and other local channels. International viewers in select regions can enjoy it on Crunchyroll and Medialink. In various Asian areas, the episode can be streamed on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 3

In the previous episode, Mie-san was worried about getting wrinkles, so she tried not to squint. Her friends told her she looked cute when she greeted Komura without glaring at him, and he remembered this as a special moment. There was a scary moment when a cockroach was near Mie, but Komura managed to ask her to move away without mentioning the insect. However, Mie got scared by another student's cry and ended up hugging him.

The most important part was when Mie found a love letter on the ground. She wanted to make sure it reached the right person, Azuma. Her classmates thought it was a love letter from her to Azuma, but he handled the situation gracefully and cleared up the confusion. Komura had a chance to confess his feelings for Mie, but he got too scared and didn't do it.

Watch for more updates on The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga and anime in 2023.

