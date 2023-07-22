Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has become a major anime hit this summer in 2023. Fans have eagerly awaited episode 3 after loving the second one. The wait is over, as episode 3 releases on July 23, 2023! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a summer 2023 anime hit. Episode 3 will be premier on July 23. Akira's zombie adventure continues, now with new characters.

For those unfamiliar with the series, according to the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Official ‘With three years under his belt at the company from hell, Akira Tendo is mentally and physically spent. All at the ripe old age of twenty-four. Even his crush from Accounting, Saori, wants nothing to do with him. Then, it happens just when life is beginning to look like one big disappointment. The zombie apocalypse descends on Japan! Surrounded by hordes of hungry zombies, Akira comes to a realization that will forever change his life… “Wait, does this mean I never have to go to work again?” Confess to... party like it's... travel Japan coast to… Now, with his nightmare job no longer, Akira's got his mojo back. Let the bucket listing begin!!’

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode release schedule

The third episode of "Bucket List of the Dead" will premiere on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu on Sunday, July 23, at 6:00 pm JST. Check your local time zone for the exact release time of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3.

Date Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Episode 3 Exact Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST July, 23 2023 6:00 PM 2:00 AM 5:00 AM 9:00 AM 11:00 AM 2:00 PM

What Happened Previously On Zom 100: Bucket List?

In episode 2 of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Akira enjoys freedom during the zombie apocalypse by drinking beer and meets a woman named Shizuka. He realizes the seriousness of the situation when he finds his neighbors turned into zombies. Akira decides to work on his bucket list, including things he already did and ones he still wants to do. Later, he encounters a tragic event on the news. At the store, he meets the girl again but faces danger from zombies. The girl saves him but leaves abruptly. Both Akira and the girl contemplate their lives and make lists of things to do and avoid during the apocalypse.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 3 will expand Akira's supporting cast.

In Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3, titled "Best Friend of the Dead," the plot remains unknown. However, it's expected to introduce a new character, Kenichiro Ryuzaki, who may become Akira's best friend. This addition to the cast can bring depth to the story and further develop Akira's character. With new characters, the series has the potential to explore different storylines and create a more engaging experience.

