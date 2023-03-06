The Magic Begins: Summoned to Another World... Again?! anime drops new promo

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Kazuha Kishimoto's Isekai Shōkan wa Nidome Desu (Summoned to Another World... Again?!) light novel series is set to premiere on April 8th, and the official website has released the second promotional video and key visual for the series. Fans are eagerly awaiting the show's release, which promises to be a thrilling adventure in a world filled with magic and danger.

Promo Video and Key Visual

The latest promotional video gives a sneak peek into the world of Summoned to Another World... Again?!. It showcases some of the main characters, including the protagonist Setsu, and gives a glimpse of the show's opening theme song, "Continue Distortion," performed by S.S.NiRVERGE∀. The video is filled with action-packed scenes, magical battles, and stunning animation that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The newly revealed key visual features Setsu and Elka, two of the main characters in the show, standing in front of a magical portal that leads to another world. The visual perfectly captures the essence of the series and sets the tone for what promises to be an epic adventure.

Cast and Crew: A Talented Team Behind the Anime

The anime features an impressive cast and crew, including director Motoki Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic episode director) and character designer Mikako Kunii (Date A Live IV episode animation director). The talented team is sure to deliver a high-quality anime that does justice to the beloved light novel series.

The cast includes Shunichi Toki as protagonist Setsu and a talented group of voice actors bringing to life the other characters, such as Kaori Maeda as Elka, Satomi Amano as Yūhi, and Fairouz Ai as Livaia.

The Storyline: Challenges and Battles in a New World

The anime follows the story of a man who was summoned to another world to become a warrior and save the world. After successfully completing his mission and becoming a hero, he is sent back to his original world as a baby. Many years later, he is summoned back to the other world, but as a high school student.

The story explores the challenges he faces as he tries to adapt to this new world while trying to hide his true identity. He is also faced with new enemies and battles that test his strength and courage.