Wind Breaker Chapter 168: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 04, 2025 10:15 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Wind Breaker Chapter 168.

The Wind Breaker manga has announced that Chapter 168 will be released after a one-week break. While the reason for the hiatus remains unconfirmed, it’s speculated that the break is intended to give the author a chance to recharge and prepare for the next chapter. Fans are eager for the continuation, but this brief pause could be a welcome opportunity for the creator to rest and maintain the series’ quality.

Wind Breaker Chapter 168 release date revealed.(@windbreaker_ex/X)
Wind Breaker Chapter 168 release date revealed.(@windbreaker_ex/X)

Wind Breaker Chapter 168 release date and time

The official website of the Wind Breaker manga dropped the release date of Chapter 168 even though it will be on a week-long break. The next chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, international readers will get access to the new chapter on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The time of release of the new chapter will differ from region to region. The following table informs the exact time of release in various regions.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amTuesdayJanuary 14, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10 amTuesdayJanuary 14, 2025
British Summer Time3 pmTuesdayJanuary 14, 2025
Central European Summer Time4 pmTuesdayJanuary 14, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayJanuary 14, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayJanuary 14, 2025
Japan Standard Time12 amWednesdayJanuary 15, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayJanuary 15, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker Chapter 168?

The manga is available to read on Kodansha's K Manga and it is the only official source to read the manga in English. The service is only available to the fans United fans who can access it via either a mobile or website.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Chapter 168?

While the title of the next chapter is yet to be revealed, it is expected that Sugushita will confess his feelings to the protagonist in an attempt to drop off the awkwardness he has been carrying around for a while now.

Moreover, it is also possible that Suou expresses his thoughts on the matter given he was the only one who did not know of Sugushita's feelings for Sakura. It is yet to be seen if manga will kick off again with Sugushita accepting his jealousy.

