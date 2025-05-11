Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The release date for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 has officially been revealed on the anime's website, stirring excitement among fans. After a deep dive into Tasuku Tsubakino’s emotional backstory in the previous episode, viewers are now anticipating a return to the high-octane action the series is known for as the story gears up for its next big arc. Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)

Also Read: John Cena’s WWE Backlash press conference after beating Randy Orton takes unexpected violent turn: Watch

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 release date

According to the official website, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 is set to be dropped on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. The international audience will be able to enjoy the episode on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The release time for the episode will vary by location, so fans worldwide can tune in at different hours.

To make sure no one misses out, a comprehensive table has been provided with the exact release times for various regions. Viewers should check their local time zones for the premiere.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 16, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7?

The anime will be available for international audiences to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform revealed that the beloved animation series will be available in several languages apart from English. These languages include Latin, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, French and German dubs.

Also Read: SNL: Cecily Strong returns as Jeanine Pirro, spits wine on Colin Jost playing Pete Hegseth | Watch

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7?

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 7 is likely to introduce the next major antagonist or conflict for the series, building on the recent focus on character development and slice-of-life moments. Following the character-driven episode 6 centred on Tsubakino and Ito, it’s expected that they will play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama. Additionally, the long-anticipated reveal of KEEL’s true leader is likely to take centre stage.