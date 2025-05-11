Menu Explore
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 11, 2025 01:54 PM IST

Read to know more about Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 as it is scheduled to release soon.

The release date for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 has officially been revealed on the anime's website, stirring excitement among fans. After a deep dive into Tasuku Tsubakino’s emotional backstory in the previous episode, viewers are now anticipating a return to the high-octane action the series is known for as the story gears up for its next big arc.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 release date

According to the official website, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 is set to be dropped on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. The international audience will be able to enjoy the episode on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The release time for the episode will vary by location, so fans worldwide can tune in at different hours. 

To make sure no one misses out, a comprehensive table has been provided with the exact release times for various regions. Viewers should check their local time zones for the premiere.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8:26AM, Thursday, May 15, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:26AM, Thursday, May 15, 2025
British Summer Time4:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:56PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:26AM, Friday, May 16, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:56AM, Friday, May 16, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7?

The anime will be available for international audiences to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform revealed that the beloved animation series will be available in several languages apart from English. These languages include Latin, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, French and German dubs.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7?

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 7 is likely to introduce the next major antagonist or conflict for the series, building on the recent focus on character development and slice-of-life moments. Following the character-driven episode 6 centred on Tsubakino and Ito, it’s expected that they will play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama. Additionally, the long-anticipated reveal of KEEL’s true leader is likely to take centre stage.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
