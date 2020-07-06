‘Ankita Lokhande needs her space right now’: Arti Singh gives update about the actor

tv

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:13 IST

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh has spoken about her friend Ankita Lokhande and gave an update that the Manikarnika actor needs her space right now. Ankita and actor Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship but called it quits a few years ago. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his house in Mumbai.

Arti told Times of India in an interview, “I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that.”

After Sushant’s death, Arti had posted a picture of the three of them and written, “No words left.... why .. we will miss you so much.. all of us .. not done sushant . U only and only showed love .. we needed more of you ..”

Arti had earlier opened up about battling depression when she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house last year. She talked about not getting work despite being hailed as one of the most talented actors on the small screen for her performances in shows like Maayka and Waaris. However, the praise did not get her a single offer, and eventually she slipped into a depression.

Also read: Fan names a star after Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire’

Arti also revealed how she used to call her parents at night and even lost out on a good marriage proposal as the groom’s family came to know about her illness. Talking about how it is still considered a taboo, she said she realised people started distancing from her due to her condition. “Can’t a person be unhappy for a certain period of time?” she said in a video that her team later posted on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more