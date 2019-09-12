Ayushmann Khurrana on winning National Award || AUR BATAO || DREAM GIRL INTERVIEW

entertainment

In the latest episode of ‘Aur Batao’ RJ Stutee speaks with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha on their upcoming movie ‘Dream Girl’. Ayushmann spoke about his reaction on receiving the National Award while Nushrat reveals why she would take Ryan Gosling to the moon with her. Watch the entire episode to know more. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

