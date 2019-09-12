e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana on winning National Award || AUR BATAO || DREAM GIRL INTERVIEW

Ayushmann spoke about his reaction on receiving the National Award while Nushrat reveals why she would take Ryan Gosling to the moon with her.

entertainment Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:58 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

In the latest episode of ‘Aur Batao’ RJ Stutee speaks with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha on their upcoming movie ‘Dream Girl’. Ayushmann spoke about his reaction on receiving the National Award while Nushrat reveals why she would take Ryan Gosling to the moon with her. Watch the entire episode to know more. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

 

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:57 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewPM Modi in RanchiDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Nitish KumarLadakhAlia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl Review
Top News
latest news
Entertainment News
don't miss