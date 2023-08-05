Big Brother 25 Episode 2: When will it air, where can you watch it, who will compete, and more

Big Brother, the popular CBS reality show, returned with it's 25th season on August 2, 2023, and the love for the intense drama and fun that this show brings about is not reducing any time soon. The arrival of the show has received much love online with people gearing up for the season.

Beginning in 2000 the intriguing format, varied contestants and quirky days keep the audience hooked for more from this reality show.

It is presently the longest-running rendition of the same name continuing into 2023, after the Spanish version ending in 2022. The show originally was developed in Dutch by producer John de Mol in 1997.

The first episode of the new season gave a glimpse into the world of the new houseguests, now of whom might as well be the winner this year. The much-awaited second episode will be aired on Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm ET.

In the first episode aired a day ago, the contestants seemed to be a bunch of wild personalities. America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Harding, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley are the 16 contestants.

Adding to the excitement is the addition of Cirie Fields as the 17th contestant on the show. 4-time player and #Survivor legend is officially the first player appearing on ‘Survivor’ to compete on ‘Big Brother’.

According to the format this year, the show will be airing thrice a week, meaning the third episode will be available to the viewers on August 9, Wednesday.

For those who want to watch the show online, it will be available on Pluto TV's streaming service will have five channels dedicated to it. While four of the channels will provide feed from four different regions of the house, the fifth will be a hybrid of the four. It will also be available to subscribers on Paramount+. Though the show's release schedule is a tough trail to follow with the frequently changing time slots, all viewers can catch the show on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights on the CBS channel.

“Big Brother 25 starting Wednesday is basically my Christmas season,” wrote one viewer on Twitter while the others appreciated the inclusion of Black women in the cast “Season 25 is the first American Big Brother season to have 4 black women in the cast.”

With Julie Chen as the host this season and a prize money of worth $7,50,000 the audience's excitement knows no bounds about how the contestants will be revealing themselves in the house and the drama, fights and fun it will bring on for them.

