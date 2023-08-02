How to watch ‘Big Brother’: New episodes, streaming, and live feeds and More

Big Brother is making a comeback with its 25th season! "Big Brother" Season 25 is back, and you can watch all the new episodes without cable. Here's your streaming guide to catch the action!

The popular reality show is all set to bring some serious excitement as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Fans got a glimpse of what's in store for Season 25 through the "Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special," which teased new games, guests, and the house design. In a fun video, Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes were seen breaking into the new Big Brother house and setting up something special for the upcoming contestants.

Where to stream Big Brother live feeds

Big Brother fans can watch houseguests 24/7 using live feeds. They can tune in at any time to see plans and alliances before the show airs. This season, there are two options for streaming the live feeds: Paramount+ for subscribers and Pluto TV for free with limited ad breaks. It's the first time the feeds are available on both platforms, giving viewers more choices to stay up-to-date with the show.

Big Brother fans can enjoy five pop-up live feed channels on Pluto TV. Four channels offer different views of the house, while the fifth gives an overview of each camera. Jeff Grossman, EVP of Content & Business Operations at Paramount Streaming, praised the Paramount ecosystem for providing fans with top-notch programming through Pluto TV and Paramount+. Live feeds started on August 2, but east coast viewers will need to wait a few hours after the west coast premiere. From then on, the live feeds will be available 24/7, except during live events when they switch to an 'Animal Cam' showcasing local shelter animals.

Where to catch up on the show

Apart from live feeds, Big Brother viewers can access past episodes in two ways. Paramount+ offers ad-free viewing, while Pluto TV has the CBS Selects On-Demand category. On Pluto, episodes become available seven days after their broadcast debut.

The show premieres on August 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT with a 90-minute episode. New episodes air every Wednesday and Sunday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and every Thursday from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

