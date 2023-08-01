The Ultimate Streaming Guide for August 2023: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and More!

This summer, the TV show Reservation Dogs is back, and it's one of the best shows in recent years. It's returning on August 2nd, available on Hulu, for its final season. There are some other exciting shows to look forward to this month, such as Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, Season 2 of Heartstopper, the final season of Billions, and a new Star Wars series called Ahsoka. If you want some entertainment, just stay indoors and enjoy these fantastic shows! Devery Jacobs and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

In August, we have a guide to the best TV with three sections:

The top shows and movies to watch this month.

The best shows to watch on different streaming services.

A calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're interested in, it's all here for you to discover.

The best shows and movies to watch in August

Reservation Dogs Season 3 (Aug. 2, Hulu)

"Reservation Dogs" is about a group of Indigenous teenagers living in rural Oklahoma. They want to leave for California after their friend Daniel's suicide, so they decide to do some small crimes to get money.

After going through some challenges, they have a transformative experience in the Pacific Ocean. But when they return home, their parents and relatives are furious with them. However, these consequences make them realize they need to think about their future seriously.

Bear goes on a journey alone through the desert and meets an interesting person named Maximus (played by Graham Greene).

Heartstopper, Season 2 (Aug. 3, Netflix)

In the first season of Heartstopper, they told the story from the first two books of a graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, released in 2019. Now, they're creating a second season based on the third book. This time, Nick and Charlie will experience some challenges in their relationship and go on a school trip to Paris.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Aug. 8, Hulu)

The show is about three unusual friends named Charles-Haden Savage, Mabel Mora, and Oliver Putnam. They become really close while creating their own podcast about solving murder mysteries. As they work on the podcast, they find themselves involved in thrilling and suspenseful adventures.

The main actors in the third season of Only Murders in the Building are Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. What's even more exciting is that this season will include two famous actors, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, who have joined the cast.

Billions Season 7 (Aug. 13, Showtime)

The TV show "Billions," which is all about financial crime, is coming to an end after its seventh season. The last season will be exciting because Bobby Axelrod, who ran away to Switzerland before, is returning for a big final showdown with Chuck Rhoades. Meanwhile, Mike Prince is running for president, which will keep Chuck occupied. You can watch the Season 7 premiere on Paramount+ on August 11 before it airs on Showtime on August 13.

Ahsoka (Aug. 23, Disney+)

In the show, Ahsoka is acted by Rosario Dawson. It's like a follow-up to Rebels, and we'll see lots of characters from that show in live-action for the first time. Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Hera Syndulla, and Eman Esfandi takes on the role of Ezra Bridger. And, the infamous bad guy Grand Admiral Thrawn will finally appear in live action, played by Lars Mikkelsen.

One Piece (Aug. 31, Netflix)

A movie based on the manga One Piece is coming to life! It's about Luffy, a young guy played by Iñaki Godoy, who goes on an adventure to find the treasure of One Piece and become the Pirate King. This live-action adaptation is generating a lot of excitement, even though anime and manga adaptations haven't always been successful in the past.

What's on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon, and more in August

Joe Locke and Kit Connor, Heartstopper

Netflix's best new shows and movies in August

Netflix's August releases offer a diverse mix of shows and movies. You can enjoy the romantic series Heartstopper, where British teens fall in love. For those seeking excitement, Zombieverse is a Korean reality series that throws contestants into a simulated zombie apocalypse. Action lovers can watch Heart of Stone, a thrilling film featuring Gal Gadot as a superspy. And don't miss the live-action adaptation of the super popular manga, One Piece. It's a wide-ranging selection with something for everyone!

More on Netflix:

Quincy Isaiah, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO and Max's best new shows and movies in August

August on HBO and Max is all about sports! The highlight of the month is Season 2 of Winning Time, a historical show about the Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird rematch. If you're into football, don't miss the new season of Hard Knocks, featuring the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. And for a unique twist, get ready for Season 2 of Rap Sh!t, created by Issa Rae.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Hulu's best new shows and movies in August 2023

There are many TV shows claiming to be the best, but only a few truly deserve that title. One such show is coming back to Hulu this month: Reservation Dogs. It's a comedy about Indigenous teens in an Oklahoma reservation dealing with the loss of a friend. It stands out among the crowd of similar-looking TV shows.

If you prefer classic comedy and pop stars who also act, you can look forward to the third season of Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. This season also features Meryl Streep, making it even more exciting.

Other shows and events coming to Hulu this month include the final season of Breeders, live streams of Lollapalooza, the Korean superhero series Moving, and the indie thriller film How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Nicholas Galitzine, Malcolm Atobrah, Rachel Hilson, and Taylor Zakhar Perez, Red, White & Royal Blue Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's best new shows and movies in August

August on Amazon Prime Video is focused on coming-of-age stories. There are new shows like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, where a young girl goes to live with her grandmother on a flower farm after losing her parents. Another show, Harlan Coben's Shelter, follows a teen boy investigating the disappearance of his classmate, uncovering dark secrets. On a lighter note, there's the rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, set in a world where Uma Thurman is the president, and her son falls in love with a British prince.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian Lucasfilm/Disney+

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in August

You can make every month Star Wars month if you want to. The Ahsoka live-action Star Wars series will debut on Aug. 23, and we have high hopes for it. On Disney+, the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere on Aug. 9. Physical's third and final season will return on Aug. 2 on Apple TV+. If you like alien stories, Invasion Season 2 starts on Aug. 23. On Paramount+, you can watch Mixtape (Aug. 1) and Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback (Aug. 15), two music documentaries. Don't forget to add Killing It Season 2 to your watchlist, which premieres on Aug. 17 on Peacock.

More on Apple TV+, Peacock, Disney+, and Paramount+:

Here are some TV highlights for August:

Tuesday, Aug. 1:

Mixtape (Documentary, Paramount+)

Untold (Season 3, Netflix)

Wednesday, Aug. 2:

Big Brother (Season 25, CBS)

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (Documentary, Netflix)

Physical (Season 3, Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (Season 3, Hulu)

Thursday, Aug. 3:

Heartstopper (Season 2, Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2, Netflix)

Friday, Aug. 4:

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1, Netflix)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Limited Series, Prime Video)

Sunday, Aug. 6:

The Chi (Season 6, Showtime)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Season 2, HBO)

Tuesday, Aug. 8:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (Season 18, HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3, Hulu)

Zombieverse (Season 1, Netflix)

Wednesday, Aug. 9:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4, Disney+)

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited Series, Netflix)

Strange Planet (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Superfan (Season 1, CBS)

Thursday, Aug. 10:

The Challenge: USA (Season 2, CBS)

Fight to Survive (Season 1, The CW)

Painkiller (Limited Series, Netflix)

Rap Sh!t (Season 2, Max)

Friday, Aug. 11:

All Up in the Biz (Documentary, Showtime)

Down for Love (Season 1, Netflix)

Heart of Stone (Film, Netflix)

Men in Kilts (Season 2, Starz)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Film, Prime Video)

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Billions (Season 7, Showtime)

Telemarketers (Docuseries, HBO)

Monday, Aug. 14:

Solar Opposites (Season 4, Hulu)

Tuesday, Aug. 15:

The Love Experiment (MTV)

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback (Documentary, Paramount+)

Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Miguel Wants to Fight (Film, Hulu)

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Killing It (Season 2, Peacock)

Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far (Special, Max)

The Upshaws (Season 4, Netflix)

Friday, Aug. 18:

Harlan Coben's Shelter (Season 1, Prime Video)

The Monkey King (Film, Netflix)

Puppy Love (Film, Freevee)

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (Special, Apple TV+)

Sunday, Aug. 20:

The Winter King (Season 1, MGM+)

Wednesday, Aug. 23:

Invasion (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Limited Series, Disney+)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2, Netflix)

Thursday, Aug. 24:

Ragnarok (Season 3, Netflix)

Who Is Erin Carter? (Season 1, Netflix)

Friday, Aug. 25:

Vacation Friends 2 (Film, Hulu)

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn (Docuseries, Apple TV+)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Film, Netflix)

Monday, Aug. 28:

The Conversations Project (Season 1, Hulu)

Tuesday, Aug. 29:

A Murder at the End of the World (Limited Series, Hulu)

Wednesday, Aug. 30:

Archer (Season 14, FXX)

Thursday, Aug. 31:

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Season 1, Max)

Choose Love (Film, Netflix)

One Piece (Season 1, Netflix)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON