1 year without Irrfan | Deepak Dobriyal: Humein toh pata chala hai pichhla ek saal kahaan gaya, we miss Irrfan bhai almost every day

For Deepak Dobriyal, the past one year since Irrfan’s death has not gone by in a blink. He felt the loss of his Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium co-star every single day.

“Working with Irrfan bhai was an amazing experience, one which I will remember for the rest of my life. The tuning we had throughout the two films was amazing and reflected on the big screen. During Hindi Medium, we were together since breakfast till dinner, and go for screenings together. He was very reserved, so I thank the producer of those films to let me get a chance to know him,” says the actor.

Hindi Medium was a raging success, and Dobriyal says Irrfan would introduce him as a newcomer after that. “Voh jahaan bhi jaate the, kisi si milate the, mujhe aise introduce karte the jaise koi naya star aaya hai. Iss tarah ka pyaar tha,” he remembers fondly.

Irrfan’s battle with neuroendocrine tumour didn’t deter him from completing his last film’s shoot, Angrezi Medium. Dobriyal say everyone of course knew that he was sick. “It was a 70 days shoot. The faith Dinesh Vijan (producer) and Homi Adajania (director) had in him… because in such a situation makers doubt whether the film will get completed or halt. They didn’t have even one percent of such doubts. Irrfan bhai was going through a crisis, but his full focus was on his performance, that remains unmatched. I would also ensure that he doesn’t get bored on and off screen,” says the 45-year-old.

In fact, such was Irrfan’s dedication even in extreme illness, that he would not even rest properly. Dobriyal reveals, “There was a time slot between 12 and 3pm kept aside for his rest, be it in the London or Udaipur schedule. He would eat, rest and be done with it in half an hour. When you would see that enthusiasm return, aap hool jaate ho. You get confident ki theek ho jaayenge. He had courage, which inspired us. Aisi bimaari mein aap apne craft ko priority de rahe ho, emotions laa rahe ho...humein toh pata chala hai pichhla ek saal kahaan gaya. Whoever was connected to him remembers him almost every day.”