Aaliyah Kashyap plays beer pong with 'husband' Shane Gregoire and 'wife' Khushi Kapoor. See pics
- Aaliyah Kashyap, Khushi Kapoor and Shane Gregoire had a fun weekend, and enjoyed a house party. Check out the pictures.
Aaliyah Kashyap spent the weekend in the company of her friends and boyfriend. The 20-year-old star kid took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she was out and about with boyfriend Shane Gregoire and BFF Khushi Kapoor. Khushi, the younger daughter of late actor Sridevi, landed in the US last week and immediately met with Aaliyah, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
In the picture shared by Aaliyah, Khushi and Shane posed for the camera together. "My husband with my wife," Aaliyah captioned the picture. The trio was also photographed joining their group of friends for a house party. In the pictures, Aaliyah was seen goofing around with a colourful camera in her hand while Shane prepped for a game of beer pongs with a friend. After their game, the group ventured into the streets. While Aaliyah held a drink in her hand, Khushi was seen having a ball with their girlfriends.
Also Read: Tabu brings her 'own portable, Z++ bio bubble' as she joins Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets. See pic
Khushi has been sharing pictures from her latest US trip on social media. Throughout the week, she shared boomerangs and photos featuring the gorgeous skylines. Her father, producer Boney Kapoor had previously confirmed that Khushi will make her acting debut. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he told Bombay Times this January. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.
Anurag, on the other hand, has said that it is up to Aaliyah whether she wants to join the film industry. "She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’. If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere.” The filmmaker said that given his area of expertise, it’s unlikely that he’d be able to write a role for someone like her -- an urban kid. I don’t think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She’s an urban kid, she’s not a street kid like me," he told NDTV.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox